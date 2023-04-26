SIOUX CITY – Morningside University will offer cybersecurity and supply chain management degrees next fall.

Students can start enrolling in the programs in the fall.

“I applaud our faculty for taking action to help establish these new programs while responding to the needs of our business and industry partners in Siouxland,” said Albert Mosley, president of Morningside University.

The new programs will be offered in partnership with Rize Education, which will allow students to complete the majority of their coursework in person at Morningside with a small subset of courses taught online through Rize.

“This combination of in-person and online learning will allow students to enjoy all the benefits of a Morningside education while also having access to the partnerships and opportunities available through Rize,” according to a Morningside press release.

Cybersecurity careers are expected to grow by 35% through 2031 with median pay of $102,600 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Careers in supply chain management are expected to grow by 28% through 2031 with a median salary of $77,030 per year starting, and salary jumping to more than $97,000 with three to five years of experience, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Our students will have the opportunity to become equipped with the skills necessary to take on careers in these areas, and those students will become the talent that the employers in our region need,” Mosley said.