Morningside University begins search for new president

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside University has officially launched the search for the next university president.

The new president will take over leadership from current Morningside University President John Reynders, who is Morningside’s longest-sitting president at 22 years.

A 16-member President Search Committee comprised of members of the Morningside University Board of Directors, students, faculty and staff will oversee the search with the assistance of AGB Search. Former board chair Craig Struve is serving as chair of the committee.

Applicants are encouraged to submit materials by Sept. 30. Airport and campus interviews will take place during the fall semester.

Reynders first announced his retirement in February 2020, and then announced in March 2020 he would delay his retirement an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will officially retire on June 30, 2022, with the new leader slated to begin July 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors hopes to announce a new president before the end of 2021.

