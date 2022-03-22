Morningside University purchases 76 acres of Woodbury County land

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Woodbury County sold its century-old farm for over $3.3 million at a public auction Tuesday, with Morningside University buying 76 of the 211 acres.

Morningside said it plans to use the newly-acquired farmland as part of its applied agriculture and food studies department.

“This purchase not only adds high-quality land to our investment portfolio but continues our work to provide students interested in pursuing a career in the agricultural sector more active learning experiences,” Morningside President John Reynders said in a statement.

For the past year, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have discussed selling its farm, a series of parcels near Old Highway 141. The county has owned the farm since the late 19th century, back when the land was used to grow food for needy residents. In more modern times, the county has rented the land to area farmers.

County officials originally envisioned the sale as a way to help offset higher than expected construction costs for the new Law Enforcement Center. The board decided in March to place the proceeds in the county's cash reserves to lower the property tax rate for the 2024 fiscal year.

The county will officially receive around $3.25 million, after auctioneer fees and surveyor fees. County officials said they were satisfied with the purchase price, saying it exceeded their original expectations. In March 2021, county budget director Dennis Butler estimated the farm could fetch $1.5 million to $2 million.

For Tuesday's auction, the farm was split into three parcels - 63.03, 13.27 and 134.95 acres. An unidentified bidder, over the phone, placed the high bid for the 134.95-acre parcel -- $15,000 an acre for a total of $2.024 million. Morningside purchased the 63.03 parcel for $16,750 an acre, or about $1.055 million, and the 13.27-parcel for $17,500 an acre, or about $232,225.

Morningside said its land will be used for active learning opportunities in the college's Regina Roth Applied Agriculture and Food Studies Department for topics such as agribusiness management, budgeting, hybrid analysis and crop scouting.

The department was launched in 2015 in response to the demand for talent in the agriculture sector in Siouxland and beyond, according to the release. Since that time, the program has grown and implemented a variety of experiential learning opportunities for its students, including an on-campus garden and the recent addition of the Rosen Ag Center and Lags Greenhouse.

“The addition of this land will allow our students and faculty to take research and learning they are already doing to a whole new level,” said Tom Paulsen, associate professor and head of the Regina Roth Applied Agricultural and Food Studies Department.

