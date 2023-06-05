SIOUX CITY — Imagine you've been seduced by someone you thought was a kind and gentle man. Instead, he turned out be a ruthless serial killer called "The Witch Burner."

Will you be able to figure out the identity of the killer before becoming his next victim in 45 minute or less?

That was the challenge posed by a student-built escape room in the lower level of Morningside University's Lewis Hall. It was part of an Escape Room class taught by associate professor of psychology Shannon Claxton as part of the school's May Term.

In case you aren't familiar with the concept, an escape room is pretty much what the name implies. A team of players discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks in order to "escape" a room in a limited amount of time.

For Claxton's class, students needed to tour a physical escape room, immerse themselves in a virtual reality escape room and even play a game which was based on an escape room.

But for their finals, students had to create, develop and build their own escape room.

Split into three teams, the student-built rooms ran the gamut from wholesome -- one was dedicated to finding to Mrs. (Santa) Claus -- to hellacious.

Team leader Salamander Engle said the concept for "The Witch Burner" came very quickly.

"Personally, I'm a fan of horror movies," the theater and psychology student said. "My teammates and I are also fans of (YouTube dark fantasy series) 'Escape the Night.' That led us to conceive the idea of a 1950s era serial killer who murdered his victims in a seedy motel."

Utilizing tarot cards, puzzle pieces, a spell book and even a clue-giving corpse (actually nursing student Michelle Sanchez), participants in "The Witch Burner" needed to know a bit about criminal psychology in order to get into the mind of a murderer.

They also had to be up on basic botany since all of "The Witch Burner's" seven victims were named after different types of flowers.

"When creating an escape room, there is a temptation to be too clever," English and religious studies student Sarah Brown noted. "We began making it way too complicated. Then, we brought it down a touch."

"After all, we wanted people to have fun in our escape room and not be too overwhelmed by it," explained English major student Mariah Milligan.

Other members of Claxton's class became the test audience for everybody's escape rooms.

"I play the part of 'The Witch Burner.' If nobody solves the mystery after 45 minutes, I get to pretend-murder them," Engle said, already practicing with a prop knife.

While it took a while for Claxton's students to get into the spirit of "The Witch Burner," they were able to piece together all of the clues in a little less than 22 minutes.

"I told the kids to simplify as much as possible," Claxton said. "You want the rooms to be challenging but not impossible to solve."

Claxton ought to know. In addition to teaching a class on escape rooms, she's also a fan.

"I can't solve a spatial puzzle to save my life," she reasoned. "Escape rooms, however, are a lot of fun."

Plus an escape room class taught Claxton's students to collaborate with one another while honing problem-solving skills.

Admitting she didn't know much about escape rooms before signing up for class, criminal justice student Ashley Salgado now considers herself to be a fan.

"I though a class on escape rooms would be boring," she said. "But this class turned out to be a blast."