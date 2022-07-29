Morningside University students show off wide variety of summer projects

SIOUX CITY — Learning the community perception of plant-based protein, producing a gender bent re-adaption of Hamlet and teaching the importance of the marigold flower in Day of the Dead were the topics Morningside University studies researched this summer.

The college's Summer Undergraduate Research Program, known as SURP for short, provides students an opportunity to work on an academic project with faculty supervision. Teams of students presented their final results on Thursday.

Student Emily Chicoine and Dan Witten, assistant professor of applied agricultural and food studies presented their project, “Perceptions of Plant-based Protein by Producers and Consumers in Northwest Iowa.”

With the growth in plant-based protein in the world, Chicoine and Witten wanted to gauge the perception and consumption of plant-based “meat” in Siouxland.

In 2020, the plant-based meat industry saw a 264 percent surge in sales within the last nine weeks of the year alone. Industry professionals are projecting the value of the plant-based protein market to be $162 billion by 2030.

The pair created a survey with various questions about plant-based “meat” and administered it in questioning at various events throughout the area.

A few of the questions included: have you ever consumed a plant-based “meat”; how much influence do factors such as taste, texture, eye appeal and affordability have on your choice of protein; what factors influence your choice of protein.

Less than half of those who responded to the survey had previously consumed a plant-based “meat.” Taste and texture have the most influence on choice of protein from those who responded.

Chicoine and Witten had the individuals try a piece of plant-based sausage halfway through the survey. The participants were then asked if their perception of plant-based meat changed, and 70 percent said no. Chicoine said some had previously eaten plant-based meat.

Some of the common responses was that “it was better than I thought,” “more willing to try it now,” “I don’t like the texture,” and “still not as good as animal protein.”

Some of the takeaway’s from the research: Meat producers see plant-based products as competition but aren’t afraid of losing their customer base; many consumers are reluctant to try the products; and there isn't much availability of plant-based proteins in the area for people to regularly eat.

Breeanna Pierce and Taylor Clemens, assistant professor of performing arts presented their project, “Hamlet, Twisted: An Exploration of Gender, Familial obligation, and the Importance of Meaningful Death.”

The project was focused on creating a dramaturgically researched script adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” that features a cast that is gender-bent -- when a historically male character is portrayed as female and a historically female character is portrayed as male.

The adaption was presented as part of the school of visual and performing arts classical play series this month.

A few of the main goals of the project was to create a gender-bent performance while still maintaining the Scansion, or the rhythm of the lines, focusing on grief and family themes, and reimagining how gender influenced the actors and audience.

In writing the adaption, Pierce said with the focus on a female Hamlet -- Hamlette as it was spelled in their adaption – the play became more focused on processing grief rather than pursuing revenge.

The intelligence and agency of Ophelia – Olivier in the adaption – was something Pierce and Clemens found they were able to highlight more than in the traditional play, and the character became more about processing grief than having “female hysterics.”

Surveys were taken from the audience who attended the performance. Questions were asked with a 0 to 10 scale, with 10 being high and 0 being low. The audience was not very familiar with “Hamlet” with a mean score of 4.36.

After seeing the performance the audience was asked if the characters’ gender affected the story and the mean score was 4.96.

Pierce believes because the audience was not very familiar with the play, they were not able to completely see the impact of the gender change. If she were to do another similar project, Pierce said she would hope to survey a focus group of individuals who were familiar with the traditional performance.

Lupita Deanda Valadez presented her project, “Conocer Cempasúchil: Teaching Siouxland about Mexican Day of the Dead and its Nahuatl Indigenous Roots” which she worked on with Stacey Alex, assistant professor of Spanish.

The project was focused on gathering, synthesizing and presenting information to the public about the importance of the marigold flower (cempasúchil) to Mexican Day of the Dead traditions.

The project was also done in collaboration with the Sioux City Public Museum to create a Day of the Dead Alter to be displayed at the end of October. It will serve as an educational exhibit to teach children about the culture and history surrounding the holiday.

Deanda Valadez said different cultures in Mexico celebrate the Day of the Dead differently, with different traditions and different types of alters. An alter is a place for families to place offerings for their diseased loved ones. The offerings represent things they enjoyed in like as well as different elements.

While the holiday has been popularized and commercialized in culture, the indigenous roots are less understood, Deanda Valadez said.

The marigold, or the cempasúchil, represents the earth in alters and its bright colors and strong smell are thought to guide the dead back to their family.

In the Nahuatl origin story of the marigold tradition, two lovers, Xótchitl and Huitzilin would leave flower offerings to the sun-god Tonatiuh to show their love for each other. Huitzilin was killed in battle and Xótchitl prayed to the sun god to be reunited.

Tonatiuh granted her wish by transforming her into a marigold flower and Huitzilin as a hummingbird. The hummingbird was attracted by the strong sent of the flower, reuniting the two.

Deanda Valadez and Alex researched the indigenous roots of the Day of the Dead and created educational materials for local teachers to teach about indigenous people and culture. The book “Child of the Flower-Song People: Luz Jimenez, Daughter of the Nahua” is the centerpiece of the educational material.