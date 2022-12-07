 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morrill Hall to be closed for maintenance starting Dec. 19

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall will be closed for essential maintenance from Dec. 19 through Jan. 9.

The work will prepare the museum for other renovations and deferred maintenance projects from spring 2023 through early 2024.

In April 2021, the Legislature approved funding for deferred maintenance projects at the University of Nebraska, including multiple projects at Morrill Hall.

Visitors in 2023 may notice some minor inconveniences as renovations begin in late spring to address energy conservation, Americans with Disabilities Act access and other deferred maintenance projects.

A new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system will be the largest, mostly unseen, renovation, according to a news release.

