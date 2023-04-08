SIOUX CITY — A motion to strike filed by the Sioux City Community School District and school board members named in former Superintendent Paul Gausman’s lawsuit has been denied.

The motion to strike filed by the defendants asked the court to remove evidence and references to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners' complaints as well as possible removal by the court of the elected officials.

Gausman filed a lawsuit in Woodbury County District Court in January claiming school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws.

Board members filed their motion to strike in February. District Judge Patrick Tott denied it on March 31.

According to the lawsuit, board members held two illegal meetings citing the wrong Iowa code sections in order to avoid notifying Gausman or the public of their discussion of him and the following board decision to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Gausman is seeking the removal of the four school board members from the board as well as monetary damages and attorney fees. He is also asking the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners to dismiss the complaints filed against him by the district and Greenwell.

The motion to strike stated an elected official can be removed from office by the court if that individual has had prior open meeting violations and “damages were assessed against the member during the member’s term.”

The motion stated none of the defendants have had prior open meeting law violations, and therefore the references to removal should be removed from the lawsuit.

In response, Gausman said his lawsuit contains two separate potential open meeting law violations, and if the court were to find those violations occurred, the court could remove the members from office.

Tott ruled Iowa Code does allow the removal of a school board member from office as a possible remedy if Gausman is able to establish that prior violations had occurred. Tott said the defendants’ position may have merit, but it is a determination that cannot be made in a motion to strike.

“While the defendant’s position may ultimately be correct, namely that the prior violation must have been established before the current petition has been filed, this is a legal issue that must be determined at a later stage of the proceeding,” Tott said in his conclusion.

The motion to strike also stated the references to complaints filed against Gausman with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners are not admissible as evidence in the lawsuit.

“Therefore, all references to pending and former complaints before the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, information related to the complaints, and the complaints themselves all should be struck from the plaintiff’s petition,” according to the motion to strike.

Gausman responded that state law does not prohibit him from disclosing the information, and the lawsuit specifically involves the discussion of these documents.

“(Gausman) asserts that these materials are not being offered in evidence at this time and are only being used to provide proper notice of the basis of the Plaintiff’s claims against the defendants,” according to court documents.

Iowa Code specifically states complaints filed with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners in the possession of the board or its employees are confidential and not subject to legal compulsion for their release other than to the respondent, the board or other agents involved.

Tott added the code section requires the Board of Educational Examiners to release the materials to the respondent, Gausman in this case, after certain requirements have been met. He said the code does not prohibit Gausman from then disclosing the materials of the complaint.

“In addition, it is clear that such documents are highly material to the plaintiff’s claims herein in that the complaints filed with the Board of Educational Examiners are the result of the alleged closed meetings conducted by the Defendants which led to the filing of said complaints,” Tott said in his conclusion.

The school board voted in November 2022 to file a complaint regarding Gausman with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. Greenwell filed his complaint on Dec. 2.

The complaint claims Gausman attempted to bribe Michaelson and George on Nov. 17, 2021, before their official swearing-in five days later. Greenwell claimed it was an attempt to solicit their support to re-elect Alarcon-Flory as board president, in the letter sent to the Iowa Board of Education Examiners.

“Dr. Gausman directly offered to allow Mr. Michaelson (board member-elect) and Mr. George (board member-elect) to make any of their desired changes in school operations, programs, activities, and other matters in exchange for their vote for Ms. Alarcon-Flory as president of the board,” Greenwell said in the letter.

Greenwell claims the conversation took place at a public place in Des Moines with Gausman, Michaelson, George and Alarcon-Flory present. Greenwell states the pair objected to Gausman’s offer multiple times.

“Ms. Alarcon-Flory remained silent regarding the bribery offer during the discussions at the table,” he said in the letter.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to the bribery at a meeting on Jan. 27, 2022, with Greenwell and Goodvin present, as well as in a separate discussion with Scarlett.

The letter to the examiner's office also claims Gausman disclosed confidential closed board meeting information to staff members. It states Gausman acquired information from the closed session from Alarcon-Flory and shared it with cabinet members.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to Greenwell and Goodvin that he shared the information with the cabinet members. He states cabinet members have confirmed the information was shared with them.

The complaint is pending and is “meritless and made false claims,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states Greenwell himself filed a complaint against Gausman on Aug. 1, 2022, with the same claims in a similarly worded letter, without board support.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners requires complaints to be from the district, and the one filed in August was not approved by the school board. Gausman requested Greenwell's complaint be dismissed because of lack of jurisdiction, but Greenwell had withdrawn his complaint prior to any ruling.