SIOUX CITY -- With demolition of Hunt Elementary School just a few weeks away, the Sioux City School Board on Monday picked the contractor that will remove asbestos from the century-old school before it comes down.
Bockmann Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska, was selected for the second phase of asbestos removal for Hunt, which is holding a final year of classes before demolition. The school board approved Bockmann, as the lowest of two submitted bids, for work costing $111,000, which must be done by July 7.
The current Hunt school will be replaced with a building just south of the current one, bearing the same name. It is being built in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson and Nebraska streets, with a goal to be finished by August 2022, at an estimated cost of $20.5 million.
While that happens, Hunt students will be relocated to Crescent Park Elementary. Hunt is the oldest school in the district, after opening in 1906.
There is one other school construction project underway. Bryant Elementary remains on the original timeline to open in August for the 2019-2020 school year, in the 30th Street area.
The $24 million school for grades K-5 will accommodate up to 625 pupils. In Monday action, the school board awarded a $119,989 contract to Outdoor Recreation Products, of Omaha, for the cost of buying and installing playground equipment for Bryant. That will be spread into two playground segments, one for older and another for younger Bryant pupils.
In one other school infrastructure piece, the low bid to expand the East High School parking lot was approved. The contract goes to Bainbridge Construction, of Kingsley, Iowa, for the amount of $318,913, after coming in lowest of five bids.
School district parents survey
Also in the meeting, parents in a survey have said they think the Sioux City School District is safe and that learning expectations are clearly explained to students.
Communications director Mandie Mayo shared a host of results from the District and School Climate Survey for the 2018-19 year, which was conducted over one month into March. There were 1,877 responses from the 10,086 parents invited to participate in the survey, which is down from the 2,467 responses of last year, when both students and parents were asked to take part.
The results Mayo shared in a PowerPoint presentation showed numbers combining the excellent and good answer totals.
In a survey section devoted to safety and behavior, 93 percent said they strongly agree or agree that school staff members are aware of safety and security procedures, and 91 percent said students are aware of such procedures. Eighty-eight percent said they agree or strongly agree with the statement, "This school is safe."
The survey showed results for grading eight separate district functions, where people could answer whether each facet could be described as excellent, good, fair or poor. Parents said the top function is custodial services, with 87 percent of the combined respondents saying the work was excellent or good. The English Language Learners program followed with 77 percent of respondents saying it was excellent or good, and the lowest of the eight functions was food services, with 56 percent.
Parents received email invitations over five weeks with links to respond to the survey, and also were informed of it by phone calls, text messages, social media posts and other means. Nearly two-thirds of responding parents had elementary-school-age children.