Much different first day of school in Sioux City, with masks in force

SIOUX CITY -- The first day of school in the Sioux City School District unfolded Tuesday much differently than in a typical year.
As students said their goodbyes to parents and other loved ones, they walked into the buildings wearing masks, which the district has mandated at virtually all times during the school day to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Just after 8 a.m., Habtom Yohannes helped a daughter, Herma Yohannes, put on a facial covering, while walking her and a brother to Bryant Elementary School.
School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 teachers and other staff safe during the pandemic.
Woodbury County has had 3,980 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 54. Those numbers began piling up in March, about the time in-school instruction was halted on March 16, which meant 10 weeks of instruction got wiped out. So Tuesday marked the first day in more than five months that many Sioux City School District children were back in school buildings.
Makayla Gomez and Liam Perry, both of whom are second-graders at Bryant, said they missed being schooled last spring, and were glad to return to in-person instruction. They also were willing to don masks, and reported not seeing any pupils fighting wearing those.
Gomez said lots of hand sanitizer was present, and masks were worn "to keep us safe."
"No, no one had any issues," said Perry, who is particularly happy to resume math lessons.
His parents, Brandon and Katie Perry, have three children who attend Bryant.
"They woke us up (at 7 a.m.) to remind us it was the first day of school," Katie Perry said.
In the Sioux City schools, there are plans for massive cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. Some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said, "We are giving students the best atmosphere to learn and also feel safe."
The Sioux City district's so-called Return to Learn plan sets that, for the first three weeks, students will begin the school year spending two days per week in the classroom. All students, teachers and staff also will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings.
Under that hybrid learning model, roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays are reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.
Additionally, about 30 percent of the district students opted for the choice of having all schooling online. Because of that, plus the fact that half of the remaining students are in a building every other day for the next three weeks, some schools were about one-third full Tuesday.
Citing that paucity of students, Mayo said, "It was the quietest first day I've been a part of."
Katie Perry said she is glad the schooling for her three children will not be all online, since her family made that choice. She said she got insight into the value of teaching in the spring, when there were voluntary online classes that some of her children dabbled with taking.
"We're not teachers, we're not trained to teach kids," Katie Perry said on behalf of herself and her husband.
For the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools system, only the freshman high school students started school on Monday, so they could be oriented to the building in a less full fashion.
The rest of the Catholic schools system students began classes on Tuesday, where Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools Principal John Flanery said school officials continue to monitor coronavirus trends and have measures, including required mask wearing in the high school, to deliver instruction in a safe way to pupils. Heelan staff and students will group in small units, called cohorting, whenever possible.
Back at Bryant, Principal Angela Holcomb said having students leaving out of four exits at the end of the day, in a staggered timeline in advance of 3:30 p.m., was yet one more way to distance students from each other.
Summarizing how day one went in a challenging time of coronavirus, Holcomb said, "It went very smoothly."
PHOTOS: First day of school in South Sioux City
