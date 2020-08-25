Much different first day of school in Sioux City, with masks in force

Under that hybrid learning model, roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays are reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.

Additionally, about 30 percent of the district students opted for the choice of having all schooling online. Because of that, plus the fact that half of the remaining students are in a building every other day for the next three weeks, some schools were about one-third full Tuesday.

Citing that paucity of students, Mayo said, "It was the quietest first day I've been a part of."

Katie Perry said she is glad the schooling for her three children will not be all online, since her family made that choice. She said she got insight into the value of teaching in the spring, when there were voluntary online classes that some of her children dabbled with taking.

"We're not teachers, we're not trained to teach kids," Katie Perry said on behalf of herself and her husband.