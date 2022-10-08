Multiple Siouxland colleges report record enrollments this fall

A number of Siouxland colleges and universities reported robust enrollment numbers this fall, with several hitting all-time highs.

The number of international students grew sharply at a number of area college.

Nationally, college enrollment numbers have been declining in recent years. In the spring, there were 685,000 fewer undergraduate and graduate students enrolled than a year earlier, according to the latest college enrollment numbers from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Fall 2022 numbers have yet to be released.

Here's a look at total enrollments this fall, compared to last year, for schools in the Journal's circulation area.

Briar Cliff University, Sioux City

2022: 928

2021: 1,001

Despite seeing its freshman class grow by 3.5 percent, compared to 2021, and the number of returning students increasing by 3 percent, Briar Cliff's total enrollment fell slightly this fall.

“In the past, Briar Cliff University has had unstable enrollment, with some years of high enrollment and other years of lower enrollment. This created some cohorts that greatly influenced our peaks and dips in headcount,” said Matt Thomsen, vice president of Enrollment Management. “Briar Cliff has recently had two larger classes graduate, and now, we have a smaller class finishing their final year. We have had stabilization in our incoming freshman classes over the past three years and should see the influence these efforts will have on overall headcount in the university’s future enrollment.”

Thomsen said the university prepared to see a decrease in online and transfer students, trending from past enrollment years. With this preparation, he said Briar Cliff exceeded the goal set for headcount.

The RN to BSN program, which is primarily online, increased 64 percent in headcount, compared to last year. Additionally, Briar Cliff’s graduate programs continue to experience growth. The Master of Arts in Management – Leadership grew 8 percent; Master of Arts in Management – Sports grew 10 percent; Doctor of Nursing Practice grew 12 percent; and Doctor of Physical Therapy grew 5 percent.

Buena Vista University, Storm Lake

2022: 1,973

2021: 1,959

Enrollment at Buena Vista rose for the fourth year, with this fall's class representing an increase of 14 students over the 2021 total enrollment.

BVU saw an increase of new freshmen and transfer students this fall as 272 students reported to the Storm Lake campus, up from 264 one year ago.

The four-year private university also had a record number of students in the graduate program with 499 students, an increase of 46 students compared to last year, according to a news release.

As the COVID-19 pandemic slows, the university is seeing a decrease of online and hybrid students. In 2021 the university reported 729 students. This year, there are 683, a 46 student decrease.

“We are extremely pleased to be setting a record again in graduate programming while experiencing growth in enrollment on our campus in Storm Lake,” President Brian Lenzmeier said. “And while we address a slight decline in enrollment in online and hybrid programs, we realize this is consistent with trends nationally.”

Dordt University, Sioux Center

2022: 1,858

2021: 1,786

Dordt reported the largest enrollment in its history this fall, exceeding the previous mark of set just last year. The total includes a record degree-seeking undergraduate enrollment of 1,460, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled with God’s faithfulness to Dordt University as he brings the next generation of Christian leaders to this campus,” said Greg Van Dyke, director of admissions.

Dordt has also seen an increase in full-time graduate students. This is primarily within the Master of Social Work program, where students are more likely to want to pursue graduate work full-time to complete their degrees sooner, said Jim Bos, registrar and director of institutional research.

University of South Dakota, Vermillion

2022: 9,856

2021: 9,464

The University of South Dakota reported a historic level of undergraduate students enrolled from neighboring Nebraska, as well as the largest incoming class of international students in the university’s history. The number of students from neighboring Iowa and Minnesota also neared record, according to a news release.

The freshman class at USD totaled 1,326 students, an increase of approximately 7.7 percent from last year.

This fall, USD also enrolled 219 incoming international students from 35 countries, surpassing last year’s previous record of 103. The new class includes 159 international graduate students, an increase of 137 percent, with almost all the growth coming from computer science. Total overall international enrollment hit 400 students, the highest in university history, far surpassing USD’s previous fall record of 258 in 2021.

“We’re excited to welcome a large new class of international students to USD,” said Scott Pohlson, vice president of admissions, marketing and university relations. “USD’s computer science program has gained international attention due to its focus in artificial intelligence, and we’re pleased we can provide a workforce of young scientists to enter the global job market.”

Northeast Community College, Norfolk

2022: 5,219

2021: 5,072

Northeast Community College reported its largest enrollment in the last 10-years, as well as the largest class of international students. Thirty-one new international students enrolled at Northeast this fall,

Compared to 2021, the total headcount is up 160 students, a 3 percent increase, according to a news release.

Enrollment at Northeast took a “serious hit” in 2020 during the pandemic, “but the numbers have bounced back and are now at the highest freshmen enrollment we have seen in the last 10 years,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services.

Northwestern College, Orange City

2022: 1,712

2021: 1,585

Northwestern College set enrollment records for the fourth consecutive year, as well as a new record enrollment of first-year Hispanic students.

This fall’s enrollment is up more than 8% from last year’s record.

This year’s figures include the highest number of new traditional undergraduate students and transfers in six years -- 321 -- according to a news release.

Northwestern also set a record with 531 graduate students enrolled in master’s degree programs in education, physician assistant studies, and counseling, up from 500 last year.

The college has recruited 26 first-year Hispanic students, an all-time high. International student enrollment is also at a 10-year high, with a total of 40 residential undergraduates.

“We are thrilled to be starting the year with enrollment records and large numbers of both new and returning students,” says Tamara Fynaardt, vice president for enrollment and marketing. “There’s a special energy on campus from seeing students from all walks of life being attracted to Northwestern because of our investment in their spiritual, academic and relational growth.”

Northwest Iowa Community College, Sheldon

2022: 1,811

2021: 1,716

Northwest Iowa Community College welcomed its largest fall class in the school’s history, a 5.54 percent increase from 2021.

The previous record, set in 2019, was 1,777 students.

“We are very happy with this progress both this year and over the last 10 years. This shows NCC’s strong commitment to making sure our programs are high quality, affordable, and accessible. We want our program offerings to align with the industry and learning needs of Northwest Iowans,” said Kristin Kollbaum, director of marketing and communications.

Wayne State College

2022: 4,394

2021: 4,249

Wayne State's enrollment grew for the sixth straight year and the class of 2026 is one of the largest freshman classes in the college’s history.

The college reported a total enrollment of 4,394, a 3.4 percent increase over the previous year. The incoming freshman class has 790 students, just shy of last year’s record 801 first-year students.

The college’s graduate programs enrollment grew 7.1 percent over last year and had a nearly 60 percent increase in the past six years. The Northeast Nebraska school also reported a 3.6 percent increase in new transfer students, according to a news release.

“We take great pride in the confidence students and their families place in the College for their education year after year,” Wayne State President Marysz Rames said.

Western Iowa Tech Community College

2022: 5,152

2021: 5,451

Western Iowa Tech Community College's enrollment decreased this fall, with the most losses recorded in the arts and science areas.

Troy Jasman, vice president of finance and administrative services, said attracting students has been a challenge for community colleges around the nation.

Morningside University

Morningside did not respond to the Journal's numerous requests to provide enrollment numbers for this fall.