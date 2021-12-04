Native American teacher inspires students in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Lisa Casey is helping Native American students in the Sioux City schools see what is possible for their future, encouraging them to “break the mold.”

Casey, a student support specialist at North High School, is a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. In her role, she works with at-risk students to provide students and their families with the resources they need. Sometimes, this could mean helping find transportation to school or daycare for younger siblings to allow the older students to attend school.

Native American teachers make up less than one percent of teachers in the United States, according to 2020 National Center for Education Statistics.

Sioux City has the largest population of American Indian and Alaska Natives in any Iowa city. Within the district, 415 students, or 3.1 percent of the district is Native American.

Casey said she would love to see more Native Americans working in the district.

“That way our students see that ‘I could do this,’” she said.

When Native students say they feel lost or invisible in school, Casey said, she tells them it’s hard for her too.

“When I come to work every day and I know I’m the only Native American staff member that works in the building,” she said, but she does it for the students and families to provide help.

Casey was taken in by her grandparents and raised by them due to alcohol addiction and domestic violence in her parent’s home before she reached kindergarten.

Her grandmother’s first language was Ho-Chunk and Casey said she was a traditional woman.

“It was hard to be with friends, it was hard to do anything because really I was expected to be a homemaker,” she said. “That mold just did not fit me and so we did not see eye to eye.”

Casey rebelled, started teen drinking and eventually, her grandmother said she had to stop or leave.

She became a ward of the Winnebago Tribal Court and was emancipated at the age of 17.

“I had become a statistic,” she said. “Abusing alcohol, teen pregnancy and a high school dropout. In my tribe we call that Wowunk, a term for naughty.”

After becoming pregnant, she decided to get her GED and go to college at the Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago.

After receiving her associates degree, she worked at the tribal-owned WinnaVegas Casino Resort from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. As a single mom, she missed her children and wanted to be on the same schedule.

She enrolled in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and obtained her bachelors degree in education. She also earned a master’s degree in administration from the University of South Dakota.

Casey uses her story to help Sioux City students.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, what matters is what do you want to do, where do you want to be,” she said.

When students come to her with things they’re dealing with at home, she asks “how do you get out of that, what can you do, what are your choices?”

Being born and raised on the reservation and then moving off can be hard for some families, Casey said. Sometimes they struggle to sustain their home and employment, so they end up going back to the reservation.

While some can navigate and are “well rounded,” others struggle to keep up with school, activities, home and work. She has built strong relationships with the families, doing home visits and connecting with them.

“The students and parents appreciate talking with someone who understands the culture,” she said

Two years ago, students created a video outlining the stereotypes of Native Americans. The students had to come up with stereotypes they have heard or were asked by students or other people within the school. For people to not think of those stereotypes, Casey tells the kids they have to work harder.

“We are the minority of all of the minorities here,” she said. “It is up to us what do we want people to know about us.”

Previously, Casey invited Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc. and member of the Winnebago Tribe, to speak to the students.

She said Morgan left an impact, showing the students there are Natives in the community who have become successful.

“It opens their eyes and it opens the doors for them to think ‘wow I could do something like that too,”’ she said.

The work she does is not just for the Native American students. She has built a rapport with all of the children, even the more challenging students. She said it is rewarding work.

The district honored National Native American Heritage Month with a resolution to celebrate Native American communities and Tribal Nations in November.

There are a variety of programs throughout the district aimed at assisting native students.

The PAC committee includes various individuals who work together to serve the students and families. In this committee parents, community partners, and the district work collaboratively to ensure student success.

The Title VI Indian Education Program assists native students to increase school attendance rate, graduation rates and academic achievement.

The Johnson O’Malley, or JOM, Program is a supplemental grant for students in the schools that helps families with out of pocket costs for school items such as extracurricular program expenses and uniforms, caps and gowns, ACT/SAT fees, field trip expenses and more.

A few other programs include organizing a winter gathering, a special graduation and mental health support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0