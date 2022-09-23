Navy SEAL tells Heelan to persevere when others doubt their ability to succeed

SIOUX CITY – Boyd Renner encouraged Bishop Heelan High School students Friday to persevere whenever someone doubts their ability to succeed.

The decorated Navy SEAL spoke from experience.

Renner said he grew up poor in Colorado. One of his best friends in high school joined the Navy and convinced him to consider doing likewise. Renner then drove 60 miles to the nearest recruiting center.

While waiting to speak to a recruiter, he saw a magazine about the Navy SEALS and thought to himself, “This is kind of what I think I want to do,” he said.

When he told the recruiter he wanted to be a SEAL, he heard the word “no.”

“I’m sitting across from the first Navy guy I’ve ever met in my life with my dream in my hand and he says ‘no,’” Renner told the Heelan students at an all-school assembly.

Renner said the path of his life could have gone completely different if he had let that recruiter change his mind.

Instead he signed up for any job that was available, which was aviation electrician. He still wanted to be a SEAL, but needed to find a way to do it.

School for aviation electrician is six-months-long. After starting the school, he met a SEAL recruiter, who told him, “If you work out with me for the next six months of this school, you stay away from the bars, you study, you graduate first from your class as an aviation electrician, I will get your orders changed,” Renner recalled.

Renner graduated first in his class and started Seal training. He shared a few stories with the students from his time in SEAL training and each emphasized when he was underestimated.

There were 120 students in his SEAL class and just 16 graduated.

He said the recruiter who said “no” drove Renner to work harder and he made it his mission to prove anyone wrong who underestimated him.

Renner served more than 23 years with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group before retiring. After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, he completed 10 tours in Afghanistan and 2 tours in Iraq. He was decorated multiple times for his valor in combat, being awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Life Saving Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.

As a member of the military, Renner said he never had to worry about paychecks, insurance and didn’t pay for the undergraduate degree and half the master’s degree he completed while in the Navy.

“It worked out really, really well for me,” he told the students.

Renner was also the keynote speaker for the Rotary District 5610 Conference on Friday night in Sioux City.

While meeting with the Heelan students earlier in the day, Renner answered various questions ranging from what sports he played in high school to his experiences as a SEAL.

Renner said he wanted to thank the recruiter who told him no and even rehearsed a speech but he died before he could do so.

“Don’t let anyone underestimate you, don’t ever underestimate the person next to you and never ever underestimate your opponent,” he said.

Renner said he likes to tell students his story as a way to serve as a mentor. He said he had to learn the hard way and didn’t have a mentor to guide him along the way.

“I pride myself in being able to send a message, a vague macro message that might resonate with one or two people,” he said.