 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nearly 483 Sioux City educational employees will see raises

  • 0
Bitter cold weather

Strong winds whip a Sioux City flag as a Sioux City Community School District Career Academy students stays warm in the skywalk system while walking to classes Jan. 5, 2022. The morning had temperatures dipping into the single digits with 20-20 mile per hour wind gusts that created -25 to -30 degree wind chill temperatures.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City educational support personnel will receive wage increases, some up to $2 more an hour, under a new Sioux City Community School District compensation plan. 

In order to better recruit and retain employees, the district will implement a new set of pay schedules for para-educators, bus assistants, bookkeepers and secretaries -- roughly 483 employees in the district.

An agreement between the district and the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association was approved during Monday’s school board meeting.

Board President Dan Greenwell said the board felt the district was below the market rate and decided to make base wage increases with a standard increase of 68 cents per hour. Employees are paid based on years of service with the district.

The new wages are as follows:

- Employees with less than five years, $15.10/hour;

- Employees with less than 10 years, $15.60/hour;

People are also reading…

- Employees with less than 15 years, $16.10/hour;

- Employees with less than 20 years, $16.60/hour and;

- Employees with more than 20 years, $17.10/hour.

Bilingual employees will also receive an additional 35 cents per hour on top of the hourly wages. 

The wage increases will begin on Feb. 1 and remain through June 30, 2023.

Greenwell said 62 percent of the current educational support employees are receiving an increase greater than 68 cents an hour -- 28 employees will receive an increase of more than $2 an hour and 157 employees will get an increase of between $1.50 to $1.99 an hour.

Greenwell said there are other other segments of the district's staff that could also merit pay adjustments. Superintendent Paul Gausman said other group pay increases will be brought before the board in upcoming meetings. 

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

James Webb Space Telescope makes it to crucial orbital zone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News