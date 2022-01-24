Nearly 483 Sioux City educational employees will see raises

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City educational support personnel will receive wage increases, some up to $2 more an hour, under a new Sioux City Community School District compensation plan.

In order to better recruit and retain employees, the district will implement a new set of pay schedules for para-educators, bus assistants, bookkeepers and secretaries -- roughly 483 employees in the district.

An agreement between the district and the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association was approved during Monday’s school board meeting.

Board President Dan Greenwell said the board felt the district was below the market rate and decided to make base wage increases with a standard increase of 68 cents per hour. Employees are paid based on years of service with the district.

The new wages are as follows:

- Employees with less than five years, $15.10/hour;

- Employees with less than 10 years, $15.60/hour;

- Employees with less than 15 years, $16.10/hour;

- Employees with less than 20 years, $16.60/hour and;

- Employees with more than 20 years, $17.10/hour.

Bilingual employees will also receive an additional 35 cents per hour on top of the hourly wages.

The wage increases will begin on Feb. 1 and remain through June 30, 2023.

Greenwell said 62 percent of the current educational support employees are receiving an increase greater than 68 cents an hour -- 28 employees will receive an increase of more than $2 an hour and 157 employees will get an increase of between $1.50 to $1.99 an hour.

Greenwell said there are other other segments of the district's staff that could also merit pay adjustments. Superintendent Paul Gausman said other group pay increases will be brought before the board in upcoming meetings.

