Nebraska ed chief joins D.C. firm; should his replacement be a superintendent?

As Matt Blomstedt's final days as Nebraska education commissioner tick down, some educators would welcome a fresh start for the department he ran for nine years.

Blomstedt, whose last day was Tuesday, will join Foresight Law + Policy, a national education law and consulting firm, where he hopes to have an impact on education policy across the country.

The firm, in a news release, described Blomstedt as a "thought leader" in Nebraska and national education policy circles.

"His nationally recognized work drew peer recognition and awards and three invitations from Congress to testify about the state's education system and leadership," the release said.

As commissioner, Blomstedt has been comfortable in the realm of policymaking, able to navigate the voluminous maze of federal and state education laws. He cut his teeth on that side of the education world, not as a teacher or school administrator.

His grasp of those overlapping laws and regulations were useful as his department created Nebraska's current school accountability and assessment system. The AQuESTT system — an acronym for Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow — uses multiple measures to classify schools as Excellent, Great, Good or needing assistance.

But even as colleagues sent him off heaped with praise, there is talk among some educators that the next commissioner should have something on his resume that Blomstedt never had: experience as a superintendent.

The man he replaced in 2014, Roger Breed, had been superintendent of Elkhorn Public Schools. Before Breed, Doug Christensen held the job 14 years. Christensen had worked as a superintendent in the Bloomfield and North Platte districts in Nebraska, as well as in Colby, Kansas.

Blomstedt, whose father was on a local school board, had previously been the executive director of the Nebraska Educational Service Unit Coordinating Council, created by law in 2007 to oversee the work of Nebraska's 17 educational service units.

He also had headed the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association and worked as a research analyst for the Legislature's Education Committee.​

Melissa Poloncic, president of the Nebraska Association of School Administrators, said superintendents and many educators across the state believe the next commissioner should come from the pool of practicing Nebraska school administrators.​

"The education community in Nebraska is unique, and the new leadership should represent its culture," said Poloncic, who is superintendent of Douglas County West Community Schools.

Deborah Neary, a member of the State Board of Education from Omaha, said she wants to put superintendent experience in the job qualifications when the state advertises the position.

"I am asking that it become a requirement," which was the case with previous commissioners, Neary said.

​Neary said she believes the next commissioner needs to have experience leading school districts of all sizes and experience working in both urban and rural school districts.​

Board member Kirk Penner of Aurora said he would like someone from Nebraska who understands local control of schools and has experience in the classroom and as principal and superintendent.

"We want somebody that understands our system," Penner said, "and for too long — and superintendents, I think, would tend to agree with me — we've had a lot of decisions coming down from the State Board of Education or even from the Legislature that really should be left up to the local school districts."

In addition, he said, Nebraska needs "somebody who understands what the NDE and State Board of Education have gone through the last two years."

On Blomstedt's watch, the department and the board were accused of overreach and of advocating a left-leaning agenda, particularly when it came to writing health education standards for the state's schools. The initial draft called for teaching children as young as first grade about gender identity and gender stereotypes and older children about homophobia, transphobia and vaginal, oral and anal sex.​

Although the standards would not have been mandatory, and were praised by advocates of LGBTQ youths, the controversy sparked a hail of criticism that led the board to postpone adoption indefinitely. Forty-seven school boards passed resolutions or sent letters opposing the initial draft.

Dissatisfaction with the board and the department led to the election last November of three conservative candidates to four-year terms on the eight-member board. Penner, Sherry Jones and Elizabeth Tegtmeier will be sworn into office in January.

Criticism has come from within the education establishment over testing and accountability.

Recently, some Nebraska educators and state board members suggested the academic tests Blomstedt implemented for the state's third through eighth graders should be replaced.

The dispute bubbled up at the December board meeting, where the board split on whether to stamp its approval on the assessment plan for the coming year. It passed 6-2, with Neary and Penner voting no, but the issue of how to best test for accountability will be on the table for the new year.

Some educators question the validity of the test on which accountability is based, the NSCAS (Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System) Growth. Some concern centers on the cut score — that is, the threshold state officials set for proficiency. It is a high hurdle set to ensure longevity of the test as schools improve their scores year to year, but critics say it yields proficiency levels out-of-sync with other assessments used in schools.

​Blomstedt faced a monumental task in designing the accountability system.

AQuESTT was intended to provide a more accurate and complete picture of how schools were doing than the federal No Child Left Behind system.

Nebraska educators wanted a new system that would use multiple measures, not just test scores, to gauge school performance. AQuESTT, as a result, includes various measures, such as student academic growth and whether schools are using best practices, to classify schools. However, it still tends to classify high-poverty schools lower than more affluent ones.

Blomstedt said AQuESTT was designed with the idea of adding additional measures and metrics to classify schools if necessary. But making significant changes would require convincing federal and state lawmakers, he said.

He said education is a substantial public investment, particularly when it comes to property taxes, and schools should expect to be held accountable.

The system, however, was designed with the intent of helping struggling schools, not just labeling them.

"I don't think this system was designed to say it's the schools' fault alone," he said. "There's some accountability to the state to make investments in places that are struggling."

Accountability systems naturally draw some criticism, he said, "but I don't think you'll find another system across the country that is designed any more thoughtfully than what we've done."

Board President Patsy Koch Johns of Lincoln, speaking at Blomstedt's final board meeting, said he is "without a doubt a champion for schools, teachers, students and administrators."

Koch Johns said he assembled a talented staff, modernized the department, led schools during the pandemic, wrote many bills and approached issues as a consensus builder who wanted to meet people in the middle and reach agreement.

​Blomstedt said the board faces an important task in picking the next commissioner.

"That's a big role, and I think that'll set them on a path for the next several years," he said.

His hiring was unusual, he said, because the board had a tradition of hiring former superintendents.

If the board limits applicants to current or former superintendents, "that's a pretty small number of folks compared to the challenges of the job," he said. "It doesn't mean there won't be folks certainly well qualified from those ranks."

He said a lot of people could bring their experiences to the job and be successful.

He noted that the department has no students.

"People forget that the department isn't a school," he said.

Blomstedt said the department itself has responsibility well beyond the school system, including vocational rehabilitation and disability determinations. Its leader must understand that, and understand state government and state budgeting, he said.

"I think school superintendents probably come into a job like the commissioner job and go, 'Oh, I didn't realize this.' I certainly did, too. And I think I went in as well aware as anyone could," he said.

​As for the new board to be seated this week, he said members have an important role in providing stability to the system, and he's hopeful that both new members and old will understand the board's responsibilities.​

As for education in Nebraska, he said it's "very, very sound."

The education system measures up well against other states, he said.

"Not just the pandemic, and not just in Matt Blomstedt's time, but we've managed a high-quality education system as a whole," he said. "And the system's not perfect. But it remains among the best in the country."