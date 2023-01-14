Nebraska lawmaker introduces legislation to eliminate State Board of Education

A constitutional amendment introduced in the Nebraska Legislature on Friday would give voters the opportunity to eliminate the State Board of Education.

Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston introduced LR24CA, which would eliminate the board and give the governor the power to appoint an education commissioner. If passed by the Legislature, the constitutional amendment would then go onto the 2024 ballot for voter approval.

There was some confusion regarding the amendment's language Friday. At first, Albrecht claimed that her intent was not to dissolve the board, and that language included in the legislation was incorrect. An hour later, she clarified the legislation was correct, and said she was interpreting the amendment incorrectly.

Currently, the State Board of Education is made up of eight elected members that appoint the education commissioner and follow the direction of the Legislature. The board has come under fire in recent years, centered around a department decision to develop health and sex education standards in a way that was both comprehensive in scope and inclusive of diverse genders and sexual orientations.

Following public backlash, the department halted progress on the standards in 2021, but the department and the board still are receiving criticism. Albrecht said the issue was the main motivator behind her constitutional amendment.

"They have to answer to (the Legislature)," Albrecht said. "But they're not answering to us."

Under Albrecht's amendment, the governor would have the authority to appoint an education commissioner, who would oversee the entire department. The duties of the board would be distributed among the rest of the department, she said.

There were 44 bills and four constitutional amendments introduced Friday. Among them were:

DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURES: Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha would require city councils or county boards to approve any directed health measures recommended by public health directors under her bill (LB421).

HOUSING: Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington sponsored a bill (LB424) to create a state Department of Housing and Urban Development to administer programs focused on affordable housing, workforce housing and middle missing housing.

WIND TURBINES: Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon’s bill (LB450) would prohibit landfill disposal of wind turbine blades or parts.

U.S. 81: Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara brought a bill (LB454) authorizing the Department of Transportation to design and purchase the rights-of-way to complete a four-lane divided highway along U.S. 81 between York and Columbus, and a four-lane divided highway between Norfolk and the South Dakota border.

NEWSPAPER GRANTS: The Nebraska Department of Education would be required to establish a $1.1 million grant program providing newspapers to schools and in-home schools to boost reading scores and literacy rates under a bill (LB455) introduced by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne.

MOUNTAIN LIONS: Brewer also sponsored a bill (LB456) providing monetary compensation to any person whose property has been damaged by mountain lions or elk. The property owner would need to make a claim with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be made whole.

VOTING: Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue introduced a bill (LB457) requiring video surveillance at polling places and requiring ballots include serial numbers, watermarks, holographs or other features designed to prevent them from being counterfeited.

INHERITANCE TAX: Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston introduced a constitutional amendment (LR23CA) that would end the collection of the inheritance tax in Nebraska.

MARRIAGE: Any provisions related to marriage would be removed from the state constitution, under an amendment (LR26CA) introduced by Sen. Jen Day of Gretna.

Lincoln Journal star reporter Chris Dunker contributed to this story.

