State Board of Education members voted Friday to remain watchful but noncommittal on hot-button education bills dealing with parents' rights and school choice.

Nor did board members take a formal stand for or against proposed constitutional amendments that would eliminate the board itself or impose term limits on board members.

The board has no law-making power, but it can, and often has, made its leanings known when lawmakers deal with education matters.

​Patti Gubbels, the board president, said that while the board refrained from taking a position on the two amendments, "certainly as a group, we all agree that the state board of education is definitely important."

"We believe in a representative form of government and having board members elected by constituents," she said.

LR24CA, introduced by State Sen. Joni Albrecht, would eliminate the board and give the governor power to appoint the commissioner of education to oversee the Nebraska Department of Education.

A petition initiative with the same goal last year failed to gather enough signatures to make the ballot.

Putting the Education Department under the governor would create the potential for "political whiplash" when a new governor takes office, she said.

Another proposed amendment, LR29CA, would limit board members to two consecutive terms. It was introduced by Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.

Board members voted to "monitor" two education bills that have the potential to significantly impact schools.

The board voted to monitor LB374, the Parents' Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act, and LB753, the Opportunity Scholarships Act.

The former, introduced by Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would ensure parents have access to what kids are being taught and have ways to challenge materials and opt a child out of lessons and in-school surveys.

While not mentioning critical race theory, it would prohibit lessons that portray one race as superior to another or that assert one race should bear guilt or responsibility for past actions of people of their same race.

LB753 would provide income tax credits to people who donate to organizations that offer scholarships to private and parochial school students.

