SOUTH SIOUX CITY — When Rony Ortega interviewed for the South Sioux City superintendent position, he said that out of the 244 districts in Nebraska, there were only three that he would consider leading -- South Sioux City was one of them.

"The truth is, it was my top choice, I just couldn’t say that," Ortega said during an interview with The Journal in his new office.

Ortega was selected to become South Sioux City School's new superintendent in December, replacing Todd Strom, who retired after 33 years with the district. He officially started in July.

The reasons Ortega felt South Sioux was his top choice included geographical location, a diverse community and a community that fit his vision, mission and strengths.

“I feel that my strengths perfectly align to your challenges here. You have everything in place. It just needs some strong leadership and the right kind of leadership to really move things forward," he said during a public interview in November.

Ortega was approached about applying for the superintendent position by a variety of people. He said he has never chased jobs, but instead has sought opportunities to make a bigger impact and that fit his strengths.

“I felt like South Sioux was a perfect match in that way for me with my background and strengths. I jumped at the opportunity when I heard about it,” he said. “I felt a calling to do more for an entire community.”

He said South Sioux City embraces diversity and the school district is small enough to allow meaningful connection with the students and parents, but large enough to offer a high-quality, comprehensive education.

South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Rony Ortega Dr. Rony Ortega, Superintendent of the South Sioux City Community Schools, is shown at the district's high school. Ortega was named to the pos…

Ortega was the Bryan High School principal in Omaha before accepting the position. He has had a long history in education in a variety of positions including teacher, school counselor, assistant principal, principal, central office executive and university adjunct instructor in the Omaha metro area.

He said he has worked in suburban communities, urban communities, Spanish as the first language communities, and communities with very few foreign language speakers.

He has a doctorate in educational leadership, a master's in education leadership and a master's in school counseling from the University of Nebraska - Omaha and a bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Nebraska--Lincoln.

Ortega did not love school as a kid.

“I struggled in school. I attended schools in L.A., at a time when it was very dysfunctional. And so I had a lot of gaps in my education. But I felt like the system, in many ways, had let me down,” he said.

Ortega decided to pursue education to prevent that from happening to other kids. He wants kids to have high-quality teachers and safe schools.

South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Rony Ortega Dr. Rony Ortega, superintendent of the South Sioux City Community Schools, is shown in his office at the district's headquarters in South Sioux City.

Making the move

This summer has been busy for Ortega and his family.

They packed up their Omaha home, built a new home in South Sioux, became familiar with the district and started integrating into the area.

“It’s just an hour-and-a-half away but it seems like we moved across the country,” he said. “But it’s been very positive.”

While South Sioux is smaller than Omaha, Ortega said he is familiar with living in a small community and enjoys the smaller setting and connections made in those types of communities. Ortega moved to Nebraska when he was a junior in high school and graduated from Schuyler Central High School.

“You’re not as anonymous as you are in a big city, so it felt comfortable,” he said.

Ortega’s family did not initially know he applied for the South Sioux superintendent position. He said he didn’t want to create stress for his family until later in the interview process.

As he got further, he told his wife, Cara.

“Of course, she was excited for me. She’s been my No. 1 supporter. She knows all of those late-night conversations about wanting to make a difference and impact communities and kids and how education changed my life,” he said.

He said his children were excited about him getting the job. His two oldest daughters, Gabriela and Ariana, will be starting their junior and sophomore years at UNO this fall. His youngest daughter, Natalia, will be entering the seventh grade, and his son, Sebastian, just turned 2.

“[Natalia] was a harder sell, as you can imagine. She thinks her life has just come to an end, but she’s come around and I think she’s getting excited about being here,” he said.

South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Rony Ortega Dr. Rony Ortega, superintendent of the South Sioux City Community Schools, talks about his goals for the district.

Jumping right in

The transition work began immediately after Ortega was selected. During his public interview, he shared with the board a document outlining his suggestions for a transition plan. Ortega met with Strom and had transparent conversations about the state of the district.

Ortega said Strom was welcoming and didn’t withhold any information. While this is Ortega’s first time as a superintendent, he said it felt like the natural next step.

“I feel blessed and grateful,” he said. “It’s been a lot of hard work getting here. Nothing’s ever been handed to me … it's always been a really purposeful, a higher calling for me to really give back and transform lives through education.”

When there is a leadership change, Ortega said the community reflects on where the district is and what they want changed.

One of the areas of focus shared with Ortega is becoming a small community again with positive relationships between the school and the community.

“Where we are having personal conversations, where we are truly leveraging each other, and supporting one another and collaborating with one another,” he said. “Connecting the entire district, between schools, among schools in schools, is something that I think is needed.”

He also said a challenge has been engaging the entire community in a “meaningful, authentic way.”

While the community values and appreciates diversity, Ortega said he wants to push it past that and start leveraging the diversity and ensuring equitable outcomes.

“I think the community is ready for that. And so that’s not something I’m going to do in this office. That’s something that’s going to happen in our schools with multiple people involved in the process,” he said.

First steps as superintendent

The first steps as superintendent for Ortega involve the ABC’s.

“Assessing our district, building relationships with staff and [building] trust, and trying to communicate very transparently with the community and with staff to earn that trust,” he said.

On the back of Ortega’s office door, a pie chart shows how he wants to spend his work day. He said the chart was a collaboration with school leadership and is a continual work in progress. The largest portion of his chart is dedicated to time in the schools with another large portion being dedicated to the community.

Thursday is the first official day for the South Sioux City Schools. Ortega plans to be with students, support staff, teachers and principals in the schools.

"The energy and excitement of the first day of school can't be matched, I'm excitedly looking forward to our first day in SSC," Ortega said.