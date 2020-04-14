New boundary lines for 4 Sioux City elementary schools approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- After the third meeting over two months in which no people spoke against the plan, the Sioux City School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved redrawn boundary lines at four Sioux City School District elementary schools, to be phased in through 2028.

After one more chance for the public to weigh in on the boundary lines proposal during Tuesday's school board meeting, the approved plan will result in some elementary students going to different neighborhood schools than they otherwise would have attended.

The schools included are Hunt, Bryant, Leeds and Irving elementary schools, and School Board President Jeremy Saint said the plan had been well vetted.

The plan with an August 2022 start means some families living near Irving, at 901 Floyd Blvd., and Leeds, at 3919 Jefferson St., will see their children be transported to Bryant and Hunt, in what will be a similar driving distance as they now have.

The plan will be implemented, with gradual changes phased in so as not to impact any current elementary students, beginning for a first year in 2022-23.