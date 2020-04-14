New boundary lines for 4 Sioux City elementary schools approved

SIOUX CITY -- After the third meeting over two months in which no people spoke against the plan, the Sioux City School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved redrawn boundary lines at four Sioux City School District elementary schools, to be phased in through 2028.
After one more chance for the public to weigh in on the boundary lines proposal during Tuesday's school board meeting, the approved plan will result in some elementary students going to different neighborhood schools than they otherwise would have attended.
The schools included are Hunt, Bryant, Leeds and Irving elementary schools, and School Board President Jeremy Saint said the plan had been well vetted.
The plan with an August 2022 start means some families living near Irving, at 901 Floyd Blvd., and Leeds, at 3919 Jefferson St., will see their children be transported to Bryant and Hunt, in what will be a similar driving distance as they now have.
The plan will be implemented, with gradual changes phased in so as not to impact any current elementary students, beginning for a first year in 2022-23.
The proposal was first aired on Feb. 24, and it was discussed again on March 23, and the administrator who handled most of the explanatory details was the district's director of elementary education, Brian Burnight.
"With the recent completion of Bryant Elementary School and the upcoming completion of Hunt Elementary School in 2022, the district can gradually adjust attendance boundaries to balance student enrollment numbers over six years," Burnight said.
He said the whole goal is to "align attendance boundaries to balance school student capacity in elementary schools," specifically by reducing student numbers at Irving and Leeds to balance school sizes.
The current eastmost boundary for Hunt, which ends near Court Street, will extend several blocks further east, into a segment where students are now drawn from to attend Irving. Similarly, the east Bryant boundary will extend several blocks further east, into a portion now that sends students to Leeds.
Burnight said Irving has 781 students "and is utilizing every current classroom space," while Leeds has 701 students and Bryant has 508. When the boundary changes are implemented, projected enrollment at the four schools by 2027-28 will be 444 at Hunt and 615 at Irving, along with 578 at Leeds and 631 at Bryant.
Burnight said it is anticipated the district will not have greater transportation costs with having some children move from Irving to Hunt and Leeds to Bryant.
Bryant is in its first year as a new school, at 3040 Jones St, while the former Hunt facility was razed in June and a new Hunt is being constructed in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson and Nebraska streets. This new school is scheduled to be completed by the 2022-23 year, when the changes will first go into effect.
