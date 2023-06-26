SIOUX CITY -- A new mural at Briar Cliff University has been completed.

Nan Wilson, an assistant professor of art at Briar Cliff, began painting the mural on Jan. 8.

On March 30, 1930, Sioux City Bishop Edmond Heelan and the Sisters of Saint Francis from Dubuque held a cornerstone dedication ceremony for Heelan Hall.

The mural showcases a well-known picture of Bishop Heelan and the founding sisters during the dedication ceremony.

Wilson took the original picture and extended it, to show the event, but also what an onlooker would have seen beyond the picture, such as Sioux City at the time and the fields of prairie grass -- which is now the largest urban prairie in the United States.

“If you go out this doorway, this is what you saw back then,” Wilson said.

The project was initiated by Brian Hazlett. He is a professor of biology and environmental science at Briar Cliff and was inspired by attending a North American Prairie Conference in Winona, Minnesota. In the city's administration building, there was a similar entrance that had a mural.

He thought it would be a good idea to do something similar to showcase Briar Cliff's history. Hazlett said many people know of Bishop Heelan, but he felt students in the future should know more about the founding sisters.

The university received a $10,000 Gilchrist Foundation grant to pay for the project.