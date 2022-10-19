New chancellor in charge at EICC is not afraid of change

It’s been about two months since students at Eastern Iowa Community College campuses started classes with their new top leadership in place.

Dr. Sonya Williams, an Oklahoma native, is EICC's eighth chancellor, and she said her family is settling in to their new home as she settles into her new post.

“I don’t think I’ve met an angry body yet,” Williams said with a laugh. “In past places, we had to travel 30 minutes to go to the grocery store. Here, grocery stores, gas stations, anything you want is available. What that says is opportunities are available.”

She said she also has been taken by the nightlife downtown Davenport has to offer, making the area even more appealing for prospective job seekers and students.

As a leader, Williams plans to carry over past professional and social experiences and successes to help empower others.

"To be your authentic self … that’s one thing I’ve brought to every place, and I think it speaks volumes of how you socialize with people,” she said. “As a leader, I think it’s important that people feel like they want to be a part of something. How do you do that? You give them the power and authority to act."

As a Black woman, Williams said, she hopes to carry diversity into her role at EICC — but through a different lens.

“I think people think diversity is a quality or characteristic. When I think about diversifying something, I don’t only think about race," she said. "That’s one part, but it also means diversity of thought, process and how you view people.

“If we don’t do it together, I don’t think we’ll get anywhere."

The colleges' strategic plan currently prioritizes student success, enrollment, equity and innovation. Williams plans to build on those priorities while emphasizing strategies to increase enrollment and equity.

“We'll do everything from an equitable lens. Looking at DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) work, that’s the first stop for us,” she said, listing plans to establish an official DEI statement and Native American land acknowledgment statement at EICC.

A shift in culture

“The culture I want to create is one of unity," Chancellor Williams said when asked about the culture she hopes to foster at EICC.

Faculty and staff inclusion and culture in administrative decision-making were flagged as concerns by some staff and faculty responding to the "2022 EICC Great Colleges to Work For” survey. The survey is similar to other internal studies colleges and universities conduct annually.

Many responding to this year's survey were particularly critical of some in administration and were specific in their criticisms.

Williams read the survey and was aware of the responses before beginning her role as Chancellor, she said, but the negative responses were not a deterrent for her.

“I wouldn’t come here if this wasn’t a great college to work for already. I bet 70% of the survey shows what EICC is doing right, like supporting our students or employee benefits,” she said of responses to some survey questions. “Everything won’t be 100%, but I recognized that we need to take care of the individuals caring for our students, so my first interest is human capital.”

Nodding to a sign in Scott Community College’s Urban Campus stating “You deserve more,” Williams has adopted her own spin-off of the theme for EICC: “We deserve more.”

“There were several things in the survey saying what we were doing wrong, and we’re looking to see how to right-size and make things right,” she said. “How that’s done is with a collection of people, viewing the same set of data I have, so we can reflect, realign it to our strategic initiatives and say, ‘This is how we’ll correct those things.' ”

One step Williams is taking to combat survey concerns and promote shared governance is to change the cabinet-style of leadership.

“I give the analogy that a cabinet represents something with closed doors, a very closed-minded concept,” she said. “We changed the name to ‘senior leadership team.' That means everybody has a call to act.”

The senior leadership team will work to align the college’s budget with its strategic plan and present investment priorities to the Board of Trustees. The next step of this restructuring is forming a leadership council among mid-level managers.

“...So everything isn’t top-heavy anymore and mid-level managers can help make decisions,” Williams said. “It becomes a support of ideas, not just top-down, so everyone can participate in decision-making and be accountable.”

Her strategies for creating more unified decision-making extend to EICC's Board of Trustees. She plans to provide the Board with “high-level” summaries of what’s happening across the campuses.

“I like to say we’re moving forward, better together. If we’re going to rise to the occasion, we have to do it together, and we have to be forward-thinkers,” Williams said. “It’s about perspective. Everyone has something to contribute; we just have to find what it is.

"My goals now are finding key players and putting teams together so we can get work done."

Williams' strategy for communication is, simply, being present.

“I’m not married to this desk and chair,” she said with a laugh. “I think having district responsibilities means getting out to see what’s going on. Interacting with people on visits, you can see that they believe in something.”

She has visited all EICC campuses four or five times this year. In addition to holding weekly in-person senior leadership meetings, she'll hold extended leadership meetings monthly, providing an opportunity for more people to share input and ideas.

Despite new endeavors and change, Williams thinks it’s important to remember EICC's past.

“All of the good things that have happened did for a reason. We have to carry some of its history forward, without losing that foundational base of why we became ‘the community’s college,’ ” she said. “But I think people want change.”

The visible changes

While Chancellor Williams plans to introduce new initiatives and culture, a quick walk through an EICC campus will display several physical renovations and additions afoot.

In March 2021, voters approved a $40 million bond referendum to expand EICC’s "Career and Technical Education" opportunities across all campuses.

EICC Career and Technical Education expansions Scott Community College: An expansion and renovation of its Allied Health/Nursing Wing, which will connect the space to the main college

Additions and renovations to the Blong Technology Center to support advancing manufacturing/robotics, engineering tech, polymer technology, construction management, mechanical design and welding programs

Building an "Ag Innovation Center" facility for agriculture, agriculture transfer and agriculture mechanics/diesel technology programs

Expansions to other planned programs, including automotive technology, business and education Muscatine Community College: Building new facilities to support the following planned programs: automotive technology, construction technology, criminal justice and allied health/nursing.

Expansion and renovations to its Industrial Technology Center to support advanced manufacturing, engineering technology and welding programs.

Expanding programs including agriculture, culinary, K-12 teacher preparation and information technology. Clinton Community College: Building a new facility to support agriculture, automotive technology, construction technology, culinary, engineering technology, education, healthcare, information technology and welding.

Purchasing new equipment and renovating facilities at the CCC Maquoketa Campus to support CNC machining, engineering technology, education, information technology and welding.

Building a DeWitt Career Advancement Center to support all EICC students and high schoolers in the college’s Career Academies, which allow students to earn career training and college credits while in high school. Planned academies for the DeWitt center include agriculture, business, CNC Machining, construction technology, healthcare and information technology

Williams looks most forward to filling these new additions and polished spaces with students and staff.

“As we transition out of a pandemic, we think about how to attract students back to campus, and I don’t think we’ll have a tough time,” she said. “We advertise and the community is behind us — especially with the bond referendum, so people know what’s coming … and they understand how important it is to bring bodies back into the facilities.”

But for Willams, it’s not just a numbers game.

“It’s about the level of education these students will get. I think the schools recognize that, especially with the Career Academy,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing growth in that direction. I think it'll be a plus, not only for the Quad-Cities but this quadrant of the state as we train more students in our facilities.”

In light of these hefty investments, Williams said, EICC is changing how they do business this budget cycle.

“A key to budgeting is finishing what you start. We tend to have a lot of projects in the hopper, but we have to make sure we get data and closure,” she said. “If we’re going to move to the next level, we have to be a college of evidence and inquiry where we say what worked and what didn’t work.”

As a state-funded institution, Williams thinks this approach makes EICC better stewards.

“We can show our constituents that we’re properly spending money or resources,” she said. “Right now, we're working to see how we can best serve students and employees and budget for the right things to support them.”

Circling back to Williams' goal of unity, EICC also will make a slight change to its branding: Each campus will lead with the overarching ‘EICC’ in their external and internal communications, as opposed to separating Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott.

Williams said she is grateful for EICC faculty and staff and is excited to continue moving forward, better together.

"When I walk down these corridors, it gives me a warm and fuzzy sense," she said. "You can see that we're 'the community's college' for a reason."