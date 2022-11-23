New leader tapped for Nebraska-based Buffett Early Childhood Institute

The University of Nebraska has tapped Walter Gilliam to lead the Buffett Early Childhood Institute.

Gilliam, described Monday in a university news release as a leading expert in the education, health and mental health of young children, will succeed the institute’s founding executive director, Samuel Meisels, on March 1. Gilliam was chosen after a national search.

Gilliam is a child psychiatry and psychology professor at Elizabeth Mears & House Jameson at the Child Study Center and director of the Edward Zigler Center in Child Development and Social Policy at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. He’s a Kentucky native whose research has focused on early childhood education and intervention policy analysis.

NU said Gilliam’s research and writings frequently are cited in major news outlets, and he is regularly consulted by decision-makers in the U.S. and other countries on issues related to early care and education.

“I have come to know Walter as a strong champion for children and families, a passionate believer in the power of partnerships, and an accomplished thinker who will bring a distinguished record to Nebraska,” NU President Ted Carter said.

Gilliam said he’s “honored and excited to be part of this work.”

“The challenges before us are clear, and have only become more urgent in the wake of the devastating impacts the pandemic has had on early childhood programs and the early educator workforce,” he said. “But I know Nebraska will be the place that will deliver nation-leading solutions for making sure every young person has the best possible opportunity for their fullest measure of health, happiness and success.”

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Buffett Early Childhood Institute focuses on helping young children learn and develop using the resources from NU’s four campuses and community partners from around the state.