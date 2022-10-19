New mural at Rock Island's Youth Hope

OLIVIA ALLEN
On Tuesday, Youth Hope in Rock Island unveiled a mural on north wall of its youth center on 2707 11th Street.
The Rock Island Rotary Club initiated the mural project for their 2022 Rotary District service project.
Youth Hope students, volunteers, and staff worked together on the project.
Youth Hope students provided feedback in the design process, colored a large portion of the mural and were mentored on building community relationships, decision-making, teamwork, communication and artistic vision.
Retro photos: Great River Plaza, Rock Island
19790108
More often than not, the walks along Rock Island's Great River Plaza are empty. But store and restaurant owners believe business has increased since the plaza was completed. Published Monday, Jan. 8, 1979. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry Boll
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
Undated
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19760919
A project that has all of the Quad-Cities rooting for its finish is the new connection of 1st Avenue with the Rock Island viaduct that leads to Arsenal Island. Traffic has been re-routed since the viaduct was closed in late May. Part of the 1st Avenue extension project, which like other downtown projects was delayed by a three-month cement haulers' strike this summer, this portion is hoped to be finished by Thanksgiving. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 19, 1976. Published Friday, Oct. 1, 1976. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19760919
A project that has all of the Quad-Cities rooting for its finish is the new connection of 1st Avenue with the Rock Island viaduct that leads to Arsenal Island. Traffic has been re-routed since the viaduct was closed in late May. Part of the 1st Avenue extension project, which like other downtown projects was delayed by a three-month cement haulers' strike this summer, this portion is hoped to be finished by Thanksgiving. Photo taken Sunday, Sept. 19, 1976. Published Friday, Oct. 1, 1976. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19760920
The mammoth block of cement and decorative stonework soon will be transformed into a three-level, 550-space parking ramp (or parking building, as city officials prefer). The ramp occupies the area between 16th and 17th streets and 3rd and 4th avenues and is expected to be done enough for partial occupancy in three weeks. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 20, 1976. Published Friday, Oct. 1, 1976. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19760921
Parking garage, downtown Rock Island. Photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 21, 1976. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19760928
Exposed aggregate finish and colorful tiles will soon replace the scarred appearance of 2nd Avenue between 18th and 19th Streets -- the site of half of the downtown pedestrian mall. Expected to be finished: Thanksgiving. Photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1976. Published Friday, Oct. 1, 1976. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19760928
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1976. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
19760928
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1976. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Harry E. Boll
197612??
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken December 1976. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
19770307
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Monday, March 7, 1977. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
19770307
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Monday, March 7, 1977. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
19770316
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Wednesday, March 16, 1977. (Photo by Dick Heap/Quad-City Times)
Dick Heap
19770711
What's In A Name?
Completion of the 2nd Avenue mall in downtown Rock Island is near enough that city councilmen are expected to name it within the next two weeks after they receive a list of names suggested by residents tonight. To avoid confusion with the Northpark and Southpark shopping malls in Davenport and Moline, city officials say they think it should be called anything but a "mall." Spencer Square is one name that has been suggested. That was the name of the park replaced in the 1950s by construction of the U.S. Post Office, upper right. Published Monday, July 11, 1977. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19780416
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Sunday, April 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19780416
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Sunday, April 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19780416
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Sunday, April 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19780416
Rock Island's downtown shopping mall -- the work is almost done, but will the shoppers come? Photo published Sunday, April 16, 1978. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19780530
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Tuesday, May 30, 1978. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Brent Hanson
19791206
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Thursday, Dec. 6, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19791206
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Thursday, Dec. 6, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19791206
Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Thursday, Dec. 6, 1979. Published Sunday, Dec. 9, 1979. (Photo by Bill McConnell/Quad-City Times)
Bill McConnell
19830717
Rock Island's mall has failed to draw crowds of shoppers, but the city wants to make the best of it. Published Sunday, July 17, 1983. (Quad-City Times photo)
Quad-City Times
19890306
Handwritten on back: Dan Carmody. Great River Plaza, Rock Island. Photo taken Monday, March 6, 1989. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Larry Fisher
19900917
It's not easy to get to businesses on Rock Island's 2nd Avenue, between 16th and 17th streets. But there soon will be a brand-new street, under a five-year plan to upgrade downtown streets. Published, Monday, Sept. 17, 1990. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Jeff Cook
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.