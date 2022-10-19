 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New mural at Rock Island's Youth Hope

  • 0

On Tuesday, Youth Hope in Rock Island unveiled a mural on north wall of its youth center on 2707 11th Street. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Rock Island Rotary Club initiated the mural project for their 2022 Rotary District service project. 

Youth Hope students, volunteers, and staff worked together on the project. 

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Youth Hope students provided feedback in the design process, colored a large portion of the mural and were mentored on building community relationships, decision-making, teamwork, communication and artistic vision.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooding in Nigeria displaces more than 1 million people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News