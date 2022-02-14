New plans to develop VIBE Academy approved by Sioux City School Board

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is moving forward, for the second time, with construction of a permanent space for the virtual academy.

The proposal presented to the school board Monday night estimated a cost of $1.59 million to remodel the second floor of the Educational Services Center for the VIBE Academy.

Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance, asked the board to approve the plans and set a public hearing to move forward with the project, which was approved unanimously. He said the completion date is now estimated for November 2022.

In January, the initial attempt was denied due to a low bid of $1.93 million from W.A. Klinger, $450,000 above the initial estimate of $1.48 million.

Matt Basye, of the Sioux City architectural firm FEH Design, said at the time there were a variety of factors that led to higher than expected bids, including the short project timeframe, the bid period being over the holidays, increased construction material costs, and the Davis-Bacon Act, a 1931 law regulating wages on public projects.

Paul said various items were removed from the project to slash the cost. These included removing a section of administrative space, removing a training room, modifying light fixtures and changing the layout of the space to reduce square footage.

Currently, the virtual academy teachers are housed on the fourth floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre on Fourth Street. To continue leasing that space for 10 years would cost the district $1.49 million, according to school board documents.

Elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) III funding will be used to construct the space. The ESSER funding is currently being used to pay for the present space and can only be used through 2024.

Paul said the current lease with the Ho-Chunk Centre may need to be extended due to this delay on the project.

Basye presented the layout plan to the board in November.

Around 14,000 square feet of the second floor of the Career Academy will be used for the VIBE Academy. The space will include training rooms, an open layout for around 40 instructors, specialty rooms – such as counseling, music, art and physical education - a break room and a work room.

In one of its final decisions prior to seating two newly-elected members, the board voted 4-3 to approve the remodeling project. Two of the four who voted yes, Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling, have since been replaced by Bob Michaelson and Jan George. Dan Greenwell, the new board president, and Taylor Goodvin both voted no.

Goodvin said the VIBE Academy ranks low in his priorities for the use of Education and Secondary School Relief, or ESSER, funds the federal government allocated to the district for COVID relief.

A survey done by board members, teachers and community members ranked construction of the space as a low priority, while Superintendent Paul Gausman's administration ranked it as the No. 1 priority.

Greenwell agreed with Goodvin, stating there other options for the VIBE Academy, including continuing to lease space in the Ho-Chunk Centre, until it's certain the online academy will continue on a long-term basis.

The ESSER funding set aside for the remodeling project, for instance, could have been used to address the ongoing substitute recruitment shortage, he said.

