New residence hall at Doane in Crete part of effort to improve facilities

Doane University broke ground on a new residence hall this week, part of a larger campaign aimed at improving facilities across its main campus in Crete.

When it opens on the northwest corner of campus at the end of 2023, students will find a 73,200-square-foot modern facility built to create collaborative study and social spaces, administrators said.

"This new residence hall is designed to enhance the experience of our students and will include many state-of-the-art amenities," President Roger Hughes said Monday at the groundbreaking.

Designed by Clark & Enersen, the new residence hall will replace Burrage and Colonial Halls — which were known collectively as the Quads by students — and become the first residence hall built at the liberal arts university since 2000, when Hansen Leadership Hall opened its doors.

But students will find many of the features that made the Quads a popular choice for generations of Doane students integrated into the facility, as well as modern spaces both inside and out.

"It was really important as we began planning that students had a place at the table," said Megan Failor, the dean of students. "Throughout that period, we met with students to hear what they wanted."

The main theme administrators heard from students, Failor added, was "options and flexibility."

When returning students move in ahead of the spring 2024 semester, they will find suite-style living arrangements designed to house four, six, and eight students, as well as lounges for collaborative study and socializing on each floor, and a game room, kitchen and laundry facility.

Students will be able to also congregate in outdoor spaces, including patios, a green space, and outdoor theater, as well as a new basketball court that will replace one that was bulldozed in preparation for construction.

It will also be more inclusive, being ADA-accessible with ground entrances on the lower and first levels, as well as an elevator that can carry students between floors.

In all, the residence hall, which will be built by Sampson Construction, will be able to accommodate 128 students, according to a news release from Doane.

The living space for students is part of several projects Doane is undertaking to renew physical spaces on its campus. Other projects include work to bridges on campus, new lights at the football field, and building a new residence for the president.