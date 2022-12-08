New SCCSD calendar progresses, many staff members approve

SIOUX CITY – The new 2023-2024 Sioux City school calendar would end almost a week early but give more hours of instruction.

Other changes include an extra professional development day for teachers, two fewer school days and no built-in snow days.

On Nov. 28, the school board held a public hearing on a proposed change to next school year’s calendar and acknowledged it in a 7-0 vote.

In a survey sent out to the district staff, Director of Communications Leslie Heying said 485 staff members responded, with 78 percent in favor of the newly proposed calendar.

The calendar was first proposed on Nov. 14 by Sioux City School’s Director of Human Resources Jen Gomez based on feedback from various committees in the district and interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine.

Earleywine said this calendar is a way to recruit and retain teachers.

“This calendar is not the end all, be all of what can be, but it’s a step in the right direction,” he said.

In Iowa, a school year must consist of either 180 days or 1,080 hours of instruction. Normally, the Sioux City Community School District follows the number of days, often resulting in more than 1,100 hours of instruction.

For next year, Gomez said the proposed calendar is based on hours. Earleywine said going to hours gives the district more flexibility.

The original 2023-24 calendar had 180 days of education, resulting in 1,132 hours of instruction. The proposed calendar would have 178 days and 1,136 hours of instruction.

Other proposed changes include:

- Instead of having one set day for teachers to set up classrooms, teachers could choose one day between Aug. 7 and 18 to work;

- Adding additional teacher-in-service days would take place Aug. 17 and Aug. 21-23;

- Moving parent-teacher conferences and Exchange Day to October and March instead of September and February;

- Adding a professional development day in February;

- Removing built-in snow make-up days and if there is a make-up day, it will be added at the end of the year and;

- Ending school on May 23 instead of May 29.

Lisa Banks of the Sioux City Education Association, the district teachers union, thanked the district for seeking staff input on the calendar.

“Going from days to hours gives us more flexibility,” she said.

She said teachers like the flexible days, but had concerns about the reduced number of days, no built-in snow days and the changed parent-teacher conferences.

The union contract stipulates teachers must have 180 contract days. The three-year contract ends this year and negotiations will not begin until spring.

School board member Jan George proposed the district seek a memorandum of understanding with the teachers union to approve this calendar. Brenda Zahner, of the Iowa State Education Association representing teachers and support staff, said at this time she doesn’t see a reason why the union would oppose a memorandum of understanding.