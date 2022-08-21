New Sioux City School District Superintendent and Associate Superintendent discuss plans for new year

SIOUX CITY — The two new leaders of the Sioux City Community School District want to guide with positivity and a "glass half full" mentality.

Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine and Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus said they have a positive outlook on life and want to bring that attitude to the work they do. Both started in their new positions at the beginning of July.

"It's been interesting, it's been very exciting, and I have really enjoyed it," Earleywine said of the summer.

Beamus said she refers to her job as "going to school" instead of "going to work" and said this new position has been invigorating and exciting.

Earleywine was selected to serve as interim superintendent for the upcoming school year in April. He replaced Paul Gausman, who was selected to serve as the Lincoln Public Schools superintendent.

Earleywine has worked in education for 40 years in a variety of different positions and levels. For the last 15 years, he has served as the superintendent of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District.

He decided to pursue education while in college. He initially started in business school, but decided during the freshman year he decided wasn't what he wanted to do.

Bemus has been with the Sioux City Community School District for 18 years. She has taught at the elementary school, lead as a principal, and before being hired as associate superintendent, was the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. She replaced Kim Buryanek, who was hired as the administrator of the Pre-K-12 Division at the Iowa Department of Education.

Bemus decided to pursue education in her junior year of college. After three years of studying business at Morningside University, she decided to make the switch to education.

Both said they realized they enjoyed working with kids and that education was the best place to do that.

The switch to administration

After teaching, both decided they could make significant positive changes at the administrative level.

Earleywine said he had seen years of inefficient administration and thought he could do a better job while making a bigger impact on students. Bemus said she felt becoming a principal, she could use her skills to help teachers and students.

After 27 years with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district, Earleywine decided to resign and reevaluate. He could either retire or find other opportunities, such as temporary positions or part-time superintendent positions.

He resigned in February and at the time, he did not know Gausman was a candidate for the Lincoln post. When the position of interim superintendent became available, he said it was a "no-brainer."

"It was an opportunity to continue to grow professionally, to step into a whole new role and a whole new set of responsibilities ... when you get a district the size of Sioux City then there's a lot more going on, a lot more layers," he said.

As the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, Bemus worked closely with Buryanek.

"I got to learn a lot from her and working with her last year," she said.

After Buryanek's announcement, Bemus said she saw it as a position where she could grow and learn other aspects of district administration while making an impact on the students and faculty.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said it is nice to have leadership with strong communication and a focus on the classroom, students and teachers.

He said there has been extensive board conversations with the pair and have met with Earleywine about future goals.

The ability to relate

Because both individuals have worked at almost all levels of education, they feel they can empathize and understand the struggles and desires of their district staff.

"I see myself still as a teacher ... I have a lot of experience and knowledge that I can share that is very applicable," Earleywine said.

Bemus has had the opportunity to understand what is the same and what is different and elementary and secondary education. She also said she knows the curriculum and expectations of district teachers.

A district full of caring individuals

One of the aspects of the district that stands out to Earleywine is the people. He said he sees people who care deeply for the students, district and community.

After experiencing all levels of the district at several different schools, Bemus said she sees great families in the district who care for their children and education.

"We just have some really great, great kids here," she said.

Looking to the future

Student engagement is the main focus of the new leadership. This year, the district is implementing a new cell phone policy to improve student engagement and behavior.

The climate and culture are also a focus. Earleywine said it starts from the top of the administration and works down.

"That starts (at the administrative level). How we treat each other, whether we choose to come to work and be positive and productive or choose to come to work and try to be critical and micromanage people," he said.

Bemus agreed, adding she hopes to see staff and students smiling and engaged with each other. She said putting together the changes to behavior and discipline, student engagement, climate and culture, and building relationships will achieve that goal.

"Bringing back some joy to the school day," she said.

Greenwell said on Monday the board will have a closed session to finalize Earleywine's goals and for the first time in district history, those goals will be made public.

Those goals include refocusing on the students and teachers, changing the culture and focusing on the core curriculum.