New teachers prep for unprecedented year amid coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As the beginning of the school year nears, some Siouxland teachers feel skittish about giving lessons in buildings during a time of coronavirus spread.

Some South Sioux City School District teachers on Wednesday said they have apprehension, but all five who spoke with The Journal unanimously said they felt good about preparations taken by administrators -- as shared over several weeks of the summer -- to pull off the year as safely as possible.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about the health of everybody," Morgan Knuppel, a first-year preschool teacher, said.

The teachers said they agree with the district decision to require that face masks be worn by all students and personnel. They also appreciate measures that include cleaning high-touch areas, limiting student movement throughout buildings, and having some online elements of learning, depending upon the age of students.

"Not only are they prepared, but they are communicating that to teachers well," Jackson Dickerson, who will teach high school health courses, said.

First-year teacher Dickerson is among the instructors who doesn't have discomfort teaching during the coronavirus pandemic: "I feel very comfortable, because I am young and healthy."