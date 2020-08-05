New teachers prep for unprecedented year amid coronavirus

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- As the beginning of the school year nears, some Siouxland teachers feel skittish about giving lessons in buildings during a time of coronavirus spread.
Some South Sioux City School District teachers on Wednesday said they have apprehension, but all five who spoke with The Journal unanimously said they felt good about preparations taken by administrators -- as shared over several weeks of the summer -- to pull off the year as safely as possible.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about the health of everybody," Morgan Knuppel, a first-year preschool teacher, said.
The teachers said they agree with the district decision to require that face masks be worn by all students and personnel. They also appreciate measures that include cleaning high-touch areas, limiting student movement throughout buildings, and having some online elements of learning, depending upon the age of students.
"Not only are they prepared, but they are communicating that to teachers well," Jackson Dickerson, who will teach high school health courses, said.
First-year teacher Dickerson is among the instructors who doesn't have discomfort teaching during the coronavirus pandemic: "I feel very comfortable, because I am young and healthy."
Connie Williams, who has moved into the South Sioux system after 31 years in a school in tiny Greeley, Nebraska, said as "an elder person," she is "a little bit worried," but appreciative of the many precautions South Sioux City district officials have taken.
District spokesman Lance Swanson said administrators have planned how best to provide classes during an unprecedented time, while working with local health officials, the local teachers union, the state department of education and national experts on a reopening plan, after the end of the 2019-20 year was wiped out.
The South Sioux City and Dakota Valley school districts start earliest of any metro schools on Aug. 13, with others beginning the week of Aug. 24. New South Sioux City teachers started Wednesday and returning teachers report on Aug. 10.
As they went through tasks such as signing paperwork to get paychecks and benefits, heard tips from administrators and got into their classrooms, the teachers cited how groundbreaking it will be to deliver instruction amid the pandemic.
Samantha Wigle, who was in Lincoln Public Schools before coming to South Sioux City, said people have an impression of teachers as "babysitters" who have summers off. Wigle said the reality is it is difficult to juggle a classroom where students come with varying supports and backgrounds, and now having to think about keeping students spaced apart adds much more complexity to the job.
Williams agreed with Wigle: The pandemic may make people have more appreciation for teachers, who will try to create an environment of "respect and empathy" in buildings to an even greater extent this year.
"We are creating this (school) environment where we are taking care of each other," Williams said.
Wigle said she tested positive for coronavirus in July.
"It didn't affect me much. I had like a cold for three days," she said.
The district is operating on a four-phase plan, where Phase 4 is low risk and Phase 1 is severe risk. The current plans place the South Sioux Schools in Phase 3, with moderate risk, where face masks are required by all teachers and students.
Also in Phase 3, middle school and elementary students will be taught in classrooms, with staggered lunches and strategic hallway use and desk placement. High-schoolers will have a combination of online and in-school courses.
All South Sioux City High School students will be taught in person in the schools for two days each week, with some going on Mondays and Wednesdays, and others on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On the days they are not in the building, high school students will get content delivered in multiple ways online.
In one 2020 wrinkle, South Sioux City families can elect to have their children taught in online fashion only. Knuppel said her student teaching in the spring 2020 semester showed it won't be easy giving online instruction to the youngest pupils, if that comes to pass.
Alexis Reinert, a first-year speech and language pathologist, said the wearing of masks will impinge her work, since "I can't (visually) see how a kid is producing a sound." Part of her job is at times to visit with parents in homes, but Reinert may ratchet that down, saying she could lean on video conferencing to carry that out at times.
Among the positive signs, according to Wigle: Elementary students will be taught at all times in only one room and lunch times will be staggered to keep pupils separated as much as possible.
Compared to tales she has heard of coronavirus precautions taken in other Nebraska schools, Wigle said South Sioux City district leaders "have been ahead of the curve."
