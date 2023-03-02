A critically acclaimed author made herself available this week to Quad-City high schoolers, including the more than 400 who heard her speak at Rock Island High School Thursday.

Author Nic Stone's message: "You're here because you're supposed to be here."

In a tour stop for her new book "How to be a Young Antiracist," Stone's visit focused on the power of storytelling. To illustrate it, she shared a proverb from the Hopi Tribe, which goes, "Those who tell stories rule the world."

"I truly do believe that story is the center of everything; story is how we learn to interact with other people. Story is how we decide what is dangerous and what is safe. Story is how we figure out politics," Stone said. "All of these things are linked to the idea of narrative."

The goal, she said, is to figure out how to make the most of one's own story. The author noted it may be difficult for young people, particularly minorities, to navigate their own stories when they don't see themselves reflected in others'.

Looking at literature, she recalled the first Black characters she read about in high school: Jim in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn"; Tom Robinson in "To Kill a Mockingbird" and Crooks in "Of Mice and Men."

"They were all either lesson-bearers or suffering in some way, and it doesn't paint a really great picture of what I could do and what I could be," she said.

Stone's advice in those instances? Write the stories yourself.

"Your power lies in your presence," she said.

Stone's #1 New York Times bestseller and debut novel, "Dear Martin", was loosely based on several shooting deaths of unarmed Black teenagers. The sequel, "Dear Justyce" earned NPR's "Best Book of the Year" recognition. She's written several other young-adult fiction novels, uplifting diverse voices, such as, "Odd One Out," "Jackpot" and the Marvel Comics' "Shuri" series.

Rocky senior Nelie Ninahazwe said she's had a passion for writing since fifth grade and "fell in love" with Stone's writing style after reading "Dear Martin."

Her biggest takeaway from the presentation?

"There's a reason you got to where you are today," Ninahazwe said, adding that she appreciates Stone portraying characters that look like her. "She's broadening the spectrum of what YA (young adult) literature looks like in the 21st century."

"Dear Martin" is one of many banned books in schools and libraries nationwide, and Stone described herself as "one of the most banned authors in the U.S."

"I think we're dealing with a lot of adults who are looking for things to have a sense of control over," she said. "I do believe some people are wanting what's best for their children, but I also hope that more of them will open up to the thing that's best for their children — being exposure to other people and cultures."

Stone thinks the educational implications of book-banning are yet to be seen.

"I'm hoping, as we continue to fight and people continue to push back — students especially — against these bans, the implications won't be as devastating as some people are predicting," she said.

Junior Presley Behrens encourages everyone to read Stone's work, calling her books "helpful," "insightful" and "wonderful."

"It was really inspiring to hear her talk about how late in life she started writing and how she's become so successful," she said. "And how she's able to write such passionate stories about fictional characters, but taken from real life situations."

Another junior, Gabe Richardson, called Stone's presentation "thought-provoking" and said he learned more about the power of one's presence.

After finishing a long autograph line, Stone brought her message to students in Davenport schools, making a visit to West High School. West hosted because it has the highest student participation in Davenport's summer reading challenge.

Amber Carlson, of the Davenport Public Library, organized the event, partnering with Rock Island-Milan and Davenport school districts and the Rock Island Public Library.

These were the top 10 books people wanted removed from schools and libraries in 2021 1. 'Gender Queer' by Maia Kobabe 2. 'Lawn Boy' by Jonathan Evison 3. 'All Boys Aren’t Blue' by George M. Johnson 4. 'Out of Darkness' by Ashley Hope Perez 5. 'The Hate U Give' by Angie Thomas 6. 'The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian' by Sherman Alexie 7. 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' by Jesse Andrews 8. 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison 9. 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson 10. 'Beyond Magenta' by Susan Kuklin