SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa teachers and other school employees are paying more of their own money -- in some cases $100 or more per month -- for health insurance benefits due to a 2017 overhaul of the state's collective bargaining law.
The law backed by Republican lawmakers over the objection of Democrats and public worker unions limits mandatory items of negotiation to base salaries for most public employees. As a result, some school districts are shifting more of the cost of health insurance and other benefits to workers.
Longstanding teacher benefits are "at risk," said Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland Uniserv group of the Iowa State Education Association, which represents several union groups. Zahner gave examples of public school employees paying more in health insurance deductibles and co-payments for clinic visits.
For example, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District has implemented a two-tiered system in which first-year teachers receive less "cafeteria cash" than veteran teachers for insurance coverage and expenses, she said.
In what Zahner described as a groundbreaking change, new SB-L teachers receive $922 per month for benefits, about $2,800 less annually than veteran teachers.
Given such disparity of benefits, Zahner said, "My fear is recruiting and keeping people in the profession."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton teachers hired before this year receive $1,160 per month for health, dental and life insurance and long-term disability, the same amount as the last three years.
The employee-only policies that SB-L teachers can choose from have monthly premiums that range from $691 to $866, depending on the coverage. If a teacher chooses a less expensive health plan, they can use their cafeteria cash for other insurance costs or benefits.
Higher deductibles
Siouxland UniServ's clients also include the Sioux City Education Association, which represents the district's teachers, and the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, as well as an employee group at the Northwest Area Education Agency.
For years, the family health insurance package for Northwest AEA workers carried an annual deductible of $100. This year, the deductible increased to $1,500, said Zahner, who called the higher out-of-pocket amount a tough hit for AEA workers who, over the years during contract negotiations, "sacrificed salary (increases) to keep that excellent insurance plan."
In the Sioux City district, Zahner said pay raises for non-teaching support personnel total less than $400 this year, while "their (increased) health insurance costs will eat most of that."
"One of the groups I worry about is the support staff," she said.
Zahner said many school employee benefits that formerly were negotiated and placed into a binding contract are now covered in school district handbooks, where administrators and school boards determine what will happen, at times after discussion with teachers or union leaders. Zahner said the new collective bargaining law requires evaluation, transfer, staff reduction, and insurance, among a few other things, be put in the handbook.
"As far as the benefits being at risk, all language in a handbook is much more at risk than that that is in a contract," she said. "That was the whole point of the law. We are optimistic that in Sioux City the handbook will be followed with fidelity and respect of the negotiation process that created the language to start with."
On Monday, the school board reworked some district policies to move some language on employee group benefits and work days into the district handbook. Board members Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon Flory said that was done to make policies line up with the collective bargaining law changes. They noted schools throughout the state are making similar changes.
"There are several items now that are prohibited items for discussion," Alarcon Flory said.
Zahner said her criticism of the changes to employee benefits and their costs is not with local school districts, but the state legislators who passed the law.
"(School district officials) have limited resources and can only do so much with what they're given," she said.
Zahner said educators talk "a lot" on how their benefits have changed since spring 2017 and recognize they can elect different lawmakers in the November general election, where all 100 House seats and a third of the Senate seats will be on the ballot.
"I've seen a lot of political activity stepping up," she said.
Then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed the bill in February 2017, saying the 1970s-era collective bargaining law was ripe for an overhaul.
“These necessary reforms to our antiquated 43-year-old public employee collective bargaining law bring fairness for Iowa taxpayers and flexibility to public employees,” Branstad said at the bill signing statement. “This bill also gives local governments, schools and state government greater freedom in managing their resources with the opportunity to reward good public employees.”
Previously, the law allowed about 184,000 workers for the state, counties, cities and school districts to bargain for wage, benefits, and other workplace issues with impasses resolved by binding arbitration. The new law carved out an exception for public safety unions, which are still allowed to negotiate for both wages and benefits.