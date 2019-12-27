No. 3 story of 2019: Greenwell leads sweep of new Sioux City School Board

Greenwell's convincing win capped a busy year for the Sioux City businessman, who repeatedly pushed the board to ask the Iowa state auditor to reexamine the district's finances. In November, Auditor Rob Sand agreed to do just that. A team from his office will visit the district in April to conduct a reaudit of the budget that ended June 30, 2018.

In recent years, Greenwell emerged as the top citizen watchdog of the school district.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the first meeting of the new board in November, Jeremy Saint was re-elected as board president. Greenwell mounted a campaign to be vice president, saying he would represent the new wave of change. But the majority of the board instead selected Ron Colling as vice president. The other holdover board member is Perla Alarcon-Flory.

Greenwell said the election results show local residents want more accountability from the board, which sets the policy for a school system that educates nearly 15,000 students and employs nearly 2,000, with a more than $200 million annual budget.

Greenwell said the state auditor's decision to reexamine the district's finances shows the agency shared his concern that existing "audit procedures for administrative expenses were inadequate."