Nodland, Sunnyside elementaries rank in top 1% of Iowa schools; Irving Elementary in bottom 5%

SIOUX CITY – Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools have been rated as exceptional schools in Iowa, while Irving Elementary was ranked in the bottom 5 percent of schools.

The rankings are done yearly by the Department of Education. Each school in the state receives a rating that is determined from the state’s standardized tests, attendance, staff retention, and expulsion and suspension rates.

Schools are given a score of up to 100 and are placed in one of six rating categories: exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority/comprehensive.

Overall the state of Iowa has a school score of 54.7.

Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools both received a 66.95, raking in the top 1 percent of schools in the state.

Nodland Elementary School educates kindergarten through second grade students. It did not have enough variables to calculate a valid index score and was given a score based on Sunnyside, according to the IDE.

Sunnyside Elementary, home to 237 third through fifth grade students, scored above the state average in all math and English areas.

Overall, 76 percent of students met the English language proficiency benchmarks and 86 percent met the mathematics benchmarks, both above the state average.

School board president Dan Greenwell said Nodland and Sunnyside have historically performed well, but district-wide "it's a mixed bag."

Overall in the district, 57 percent of fifth graders were proficient in English language arts and 56 percent were proficient in math.

"There's work to be done," Greenwell said, adding the new board is focused on returning focus of coursework to basic skills such as math and reading.

Irving Elementary was one of the bottom five percent of schools in Iowa. Irving received a score of 41.5.With an enrollment of 732 kindergarten through fifth grade students, the test scores showed below average test scores in English and math.

The scores are a tool for families, educators and others to understand how schools are performing but they do not give the full story, said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

“The Iowa School Performance Profiles can assist communities in data-driven decision-making, but it doesn’t tell the whole story about our schools. It’s important to understand the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and to take that into account when looking at the 2021 performance scores," she said.

The remaining Sioux City Schools ranked as follows:

- Bryant Elementary and Perry Creek Elementary ranked as commendable;

- Hunt Elementary, Spalding Park Elementary, North High, Morningside Elementary, East High, East Middle, Riverside Elementary and Loess Hills Elementary ranked as acceptable and;

- North Middle, West Middle, Liberty Elementary, Leeds Elementary, West High and Unity Elementary ranked as needs improvement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.