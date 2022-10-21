Nodland, Sunnyside elementaries rated as high performing schools, VIBE in bottom 5%

SIOUX CITY -- Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools have been rated as high performing schools in Iowa, a drop from exceptional last year. VIBE Academy was ranked in the bottom 5 percent of schools in the state.

The rankings are done yearly by the Department of Education. Each school in the state receives a rating that is determined from the state’s standardized test scores, attendance, staff retention, expulsion and suspension rates.

Schools are given a score of up to 100 and are placed in one of six rating categories: exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority.

Overall the state of Iowa has a school score of 54.65.

Most of the Sioux City Community District schools fall into the acceptable and needs improvement categories. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said nine of the district schools need no additional support.

Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary both received a 62.08, a decrease from the 66.95 received last year.

Nodland Elementary School educates kindergarten through second grade students. It did not have enough variables to calculate a valid index score and was given a score based on Sunnyside, according to the IDE.

Sunnyside Elementary, home to 246 third through fifth grade students, scored above the state average in all math and English areas.

VIBE Academy ranked in the bottom five percent of schools in Iowa.

VIBE Academy received a score of 33.41. With an enrollment of 490 kindergarten through 12th grade, the test score showed below average English language and mathematics scores.

VIBE’s percent of students proficient in mathematics was 28.66 percent with the state average being 64.97 percent. The percent of students proficient in language arts was 45.87 percent with the state average being 70.84 percent.

The Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, is Sioux City's virtual school and was approved by the Department of Education in February 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021-2022 school year was the first full year of operation.

Many other virtual schools in the state ranked at the bottom five percent including Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy, Des Moines Virtual Campus, Iowa City Online Learning Program, Marshalltown Virtual Academy, Mason City Virtual Academy, Oelwein Online School, Oskaloosa Virtual Academy and Ottumwa Virtual Learning.

Irving Elementary has moved up in the rankings. Last year it was in the bottom five percent of schools in Iowa. This year it is ranked as needs improvement. Irving received a score of 46.2, an 4.7 point increase from the previous year. With an enrollment of 691 kindergarten through fifth grade students, the test scores showed below average test scores in English and math.

The dual language school has a high percentage of English language learners, causing the percent of students proficient in English language arts to be 35.08 percent, below the 70.84 state average.

The scores are a tool for families, educators and others to understand how schools are performing but they do not give the full story, said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

“While the Iowa School Performance Profiles does not tell the full story about schools, the website provides important data to help schools with their improvement planning, identifying supports to address high-need areas and improving student outcomes going forward,” she said.

Earleywine said the report is just a summary and don't show factors that impact schools such as high poverty or high diversity.

He said the district administration and staff will look deeper into the data over the next few months to develop a plant to make improvements.

Some of the areas the district needs to look at and make improvements on include special education and English as a Second Language, he said.

The remaining Sioux City Schools ranked as follows:

- No Sioux City schools ranked as exceptional;

- Perry Creek Elementary School ranked as commendable;

- Spalding Park Elementary, Leeds Elementary, Bryant Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Liberty Elementary, East High, East Middle, Loess Hills Elementary, Riverside Elementary and North High ranked as acceptable and;

- Unity Elementary, North Middle, West High and West Middle ranked as needs improvement.