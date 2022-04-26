Non-union, bus driver, maintenance employees to see wage increases of 3% or more

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school board on Monday approved a new contract for unionized bus drivers and operations and maintenance workers that includes pay raises between 3.59 and 4 percent.

The board also has approved wage increases for non-union employees.

The district unanimously accepted tentative agreements with the operations and maintenance union, and the bus drivers’ union. Both deals will be effective July 1.

Operations and maintenance workers will receive a 4 percent pay raise, while bus drivers will receive increases of 3.59 percent to 3.8 percent, depending on set pay steps.

Non-union employees received a variety of wage increases and adjustments:

- Administrators received 3.98 percent to the wage pool;

- Associate professionals received 4.15 percent;

- Employee supporting specialty programs received 4.245 percent;

- Food service employees received 3.22 to 4.25 percent, depending on position, with an increase of medical benefits on $87.50;

- Behavior technicians received a minimum wage increase to $18 an hour, with five paid non-work days;

- Certified nursing assistance received a 77 cent wage increase and five paid non-work days and;

- ESC administrative assistants received a market adjustment of $2.21 to the base salary from $15.24 to $17.45 and an $3.54 increase to the maximum experience step from 24.39 to $27.93.

The district continues negotiations with the union representing the district's teachers for a new contract for the 2022-23 school year.

In its initial proposal on Feb. 3, the Sioux City Education Association proposed an 8.6 percent base salary increase and a $975 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would result in a $3,200 base pay increase, from $37,201 to $40,401.

The district, in its opening proposal, countered with a $400 increase in the base salary and a $400 longevity increase. The district also proposed a $10 increase for extra duties performed outside of the contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.