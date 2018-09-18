SIOUX CITY | North High School is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with the 2018 theme “Around the World.”
The homecoming coronation was Monday night. The homecoming queen is Sarah Glade, daughter of Lori and Terry Glade, and the king is Todd Baker, son of Hilda Baker.
The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, from 38th Street and Floyd Boulevard, with Mary Madsen as the grand marshal. Madsen worked in the Sioux City School District for more than 15 years as a math teacher.
The homecoming football game is 7:30 p.m. Friday, as the North Stars host Des Moines Lincoln at Olsen Stadium.
The homecoming dance will take place at North Middle School from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Other candidates for homecoming queen were: Anndea Boetger, granddaughter of Pam and Dwight Boetger; Emma Bush, daughter of Stacey and Josh Bush; Madison Ceriani, daughter of Misti and Sergio Ceriani; Maeve Coughlin, daughter of Niki and Tim Coughlin; Karissa Koch, daughter of Jenni and Ron Koch; Estefany Martinez, daughter of Brenda Suriano; Lorena Martinez, daughter of Veronica Yebra; Onnia Nguyen, daughter of Angela Reed; and Shay Sargent, daughter of Lisa and Shannon Sargent.
Other candidates for homecoming king were: Maxwell Beller, son of Amanda and Rob Beller; Tyrell Blakey, son of Jackie Blanchard and Sam Blakey; Simon Claeys, son of Kamilla and Lon Claeys; Cole Conner, son of Wendy Walding; Caleb Crum, son of Melissa Johnson and Joe Crum; Elom Gbogbo, son of Ahoefa and Abel Gbogbo; Hunter Krommenhoek, son of Julie and Brad Krommenhoek; Nichols Opsahl, son of Kim and Erick Opsahl; and Dakota South, son of Barbara South.