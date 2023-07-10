SIOUX CITY — Two former top administrators at Sioux City North High School have either resigned or been reassigned after being placed on administrative leave in June.

Sioux City Community School District signed a resignation and general release agreement for former North High Principal Ryan Dumkrieger on Monday, who moved to the Career Academy as the principal on July 1.

The district also signed a one-year, noncontinuing employment contract for North High Assistant Principal and Activities Director Chris Koch to reassign him to East Middle as an associate principal.

Both individuals had been on administrative leave since June 12, said School Board President Dan Greenwell.

The two motions by the board came during special meetings on Monday, following two closed sessions. Greenwell said the board is unable to share specific details due to it being a personnel matter.

North High Graduation Former North High School principal Ryan Dumkrieger speaks during commencement at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, May 27, …

Dumkrieger was the principal of North High School since 2013. In May, he was selected to become the Sioux City Career Academy principal at the beginning of July.

Dumkrieger voluntarily resigned from his Career Academy position on July 5, when the administrative leave ended, Greenwell said. Koch, who had also served at North High since 2013, did not resign when the administrative leave ended, returning to his North High position.

School board members Bob Michaelson, Jan George, Greenwell, Bernie Scolaro and Taylor Goodvin unanimously voted to sign the agreement for Dumkrieger. Monique Scarlett was not in attendance.

"Dumkrieger and the Board agree that both parties are voluntarily entering this Agreement with a reasonable belief that it will be in the best interest of the District and Dumkrieger and serves a public purpose," read the agreement, which was signed by Dumkrieger on July 6.

Koch Chris Koch shown in his former office at North High in Sioux City. Sioux City Journal Photo by Tim Gallagher.

The agreement allows Dumkrieger to collect $13,579.20 for unused vacation and personal leave as well as six months of insurance. The agreement also states he will not seek employment within the district and is not able to sue the district in the future.

"This is not a resignation in lieu of termination," the agreement stated.

The board voted 4-1 on the employment contract for Koch with Michaelson, George, Greenwell and Scolaro for and Goodvin against.

Koch's agreement with the district has a term of July 1 through June 30, 2024, but he will be suspended without pay Monday through Friday of this week. He will be paid a base salary of $111,814, according to the contract, with no increase from his current salary, which had been unchanged for two years.

Greenwell said there have been individuals identified to fill the vacated positions. Eric Kilburn has been selected to replace Dumkrieger as principal at the Career Academy.