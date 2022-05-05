North High school brings together first mariachi ensemble in the district

SIOUX CITY – The first Sioux City school district mariachi band has students stepping outside of their comfort zone.

The North High Mariachi band, the first of its kind in the district, started this year with 20 students. The ensemble will have their inaugural performance Thursday, which coincides with Cinco de Mayo Day. The performance takes place at 5 p.m. in the North High School Auditorium.

Many of the students are trying out a different instrument than they are used to playing, as well as welcoming students who have never participated in band at all.

Kamal Talukder, director of the North High band, started the mariachi band after students watched a performance by a Denison mariachi group in March. Talukder said in other parts of the state there are competitive mariachi groups. He said it has also been something the community has asked for.

“It’s definitely an ensemble made by the kids, for the kids, and we’re really excited to have that,” he said.

At this point in the band season, the musical extracurricular activities are wrapping up, and the new mariachi group will provide another opportunity. Any North student was welcome to join the group.

Talukder asked his mother what the quintessential mariachi songs are. When he was a child, he remembers waking up on Saturday mornings to clean, listening to a variety of mariachi songs and band music, an experience many Hispanic children remember. He has played in a few mariachi bands in the past, and arranged the music to work for the students and their skill levels.

"La Raspa" is a classic mariachi song that many will recognize, Talukder said as well as, "De Colores" which is one of his favorite songs from his childhood.

“They are very, very traditional mariachi, traditional folk songs from Mexican culture,” he said.

"Nunca Es Suficiente" is another song the student will perform, which is a more modern song that was requested by students and arranged by Talukder.

While the students learn the songs, Talukder has also been teaching the students the English translation of the Spanish lyrics.

“(The students ask) why is it so dramatic,” he said. “Because Mexican music is dramatic, it’s lyrical, it’s passionate.”

Luz Espinoza, a freshman at north high, joined because as a Hispanic student there are not a lot of opportunities to celebrate his culture.

Espinoza’s sisters danced as part of the Denison performance. She has been playing violin since fourth grade and said she likes how the instrument contributes to the mariachi music.

“It’s beautiful,” she said.

Jose Valladolid, a junior at North who plays trumpet in the band, said he grew up with mariachi music and was excited to join when the band was created.

“It just felt natural to me,” he said.

Many of the instruments are traditionally part of a mariachi band, but Talukder wanted to make sure the group was open to anyone, so there are a few untraditional instruments in the group.

Due to a grant, the group has a traditional mariachi instrument called a guitarrón, a Mexican six-string acoustic bass

In the future, Talukder hopes to include choir students and dancers in the performance.

