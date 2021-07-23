North High student council recognized for student leadership

SIOUX CITY -- North High School’s student council has been recognized for outstanding student leadership.

The Iowa Association of Student Councils has awarded members of North High School’s student council with the Meritorious Distinction Award.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The recognition is given to student councils who display evidence of having an effective and progressive council organization in a variety of areas, according to a news release. North High School’s student council was singled out for its ability to adapt despite the challenges of a pandemic year.

The student council participates in a variety of community events annually including Art Splash, Santa’s House and Relay for Life. The group is also active in supporting local organizations including the Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc., June E. Nylen Cancer Center, American Heart Association and LifeServe Blood Bank.

This isn’t the first time the North High Student Council has been recognized for leadership. In 2019, the group also received the Meritorious Distinction Award, and in 2020, they were named the National Council of Excellence Award Recipient.

Earlier this year, the state recognized East High student council as the 2021 Student Organization of Character Award recipient.

Caitlin Yamada

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0