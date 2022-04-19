North High student raise $14,000 for Children's Miracle Network

SIOUX CITY – North High student council students raised $14,093 through their annual Dance Marathon April 8 in support of UnityPoint Health – St Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

Over 100 attendees participated in this year’s Dance Marathon event for an evening full of dancing, games, and entertainment, with all proceeds benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network, according to a UnityPoint press release.

Dance Marathon is a nationwide movement involving college and high school students at more than 250 schools across the country, all raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community. Each event is entirely student run and all donate 100 percent of the funds raised directly to their local Children's Miracle Network.

Students raised donations through sponsorships, product fundraising, and coin competitions leading up to the event. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the students came back with even more passion than before, doubling their last total amount raised, $7,000 in 2019.

Gifts to St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network are used to enhance children’s healthcare services at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s through the purchase of new equipment and supplies and to fund special services and health education for children and families.

North High School Dance Marathon was supported by the following businesses and organizations: Carlin Law Office, Northwest Bank, Sunnybrook Shine, Fire Tacos, Key Club, American Family Insurance (Julie Bower), Johnnie Mars, Foulk Brothers, Midwest Mobile Gas, Tikka Indian Grill, Edge Adventures LLC, Pizza Ranch, Four Seasons, and T’s to Pleeze.

