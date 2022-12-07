North Scott students shoot for the stars with NASA specialist

Students in North Scott's extended learning program have spent months researching life and outer space - particularly, life in outer space - for their "Systems for Survival" projects.

On Monday, these students got a chance to ask questions and present their work to Steven Smith, a STEM education specialist at NASA.

North Scott's extended learning program includes kindergarten through sixth graders from all district elementary schools — all of which are coincidentally named after astronauts: Alan Shepard, Edward White, John Glenn, Neil Armstrong and Virgil Grissom.

"Never did I think I'd have an opportunity to talk with a NASA agent. It's really amazing," Ed White sixth grader Jeremiah Harrington said.

Students must meet certain criteria to participate, namely standardized tests scores and teacher recommendations.

Aaron Maurer, STEM lead for the Mississippi Bend AEA, organized and directed the project in collaboration with North Scott schools. Despite the focus on space exploration, he said the project's main goal was to create inquiry in the classroom.

"How do we get kids excited to want to learn? So we're trying to figure out how to infuse all different content areas together," Maurer said. "'Systems for Survival' was looking at the past, present and future; your social studies, language arts, STEM and computer science to create something of engagement. So part of this is helping kids identify problems and solutions."

The project tasked students with researching and proposing different survival techniques, solutions and technology to support human life in outer space.

"The kids were given the opportunity to research potential problems that could happen while you're living on the moon," said Amy Lamfers, teacher at Alan Shepard and Virgil Grissom. "They've learned so much; a lot of their problems NASA already has figured out, but this was an opportunity for them to take something big about living on the moon and apply it to something specific."

For example, Harrington's project created a prototype mechanism for converting energy and heat to a moon base.

"It was fun; it was hard," he said of the project. "We had failures, so we had to figure out solutions. It was just an overall great experience."

Though students researched these topics for a school-sponsored program, it's also happening in real time, according to Smith.

"NASA is part of creating a space economy, so we're working with commercial partners where they're actually taking human being to space. The International Space Station is coming down in eight to 10 years, but a lot of work that's been done there will be continued by private corporations," he said. "These are real things that are going to happen."

Smith said there will be private space stations in orbit within the next eight to 10 years; given these will be commercial entities, he suspects the profits will eventually fund not only research, but space tourism as well.

The Systems for Survival project also took a dive into the current Artemis I mission — an uncrewed NASA flight test aimed to lay groundwork for sustainable, long-term presence on and around the moon. Artemis I launched to orbit on Nov. 16 of this year and is scheduled to return on Dec. 11.

"So for NASA, this is playing the long game. This is creating the critical thinkers, engineers and the people who are going to do this stuff down the road," Smith said. "So Artemis is going to the moon, in order to learn how to go to Mars. But the foot that leaves the first footprint on Mars isn't attached to someone who works for the Johnson Space Center, it's attached to a student somewhere. And we're looking for that … We're not in the industrial age anymore, we're in the digital age heading for the space age."

Smith said programs like extended learning program foster the kinds of well-rounded critical thinkers NASA needs to eventually expand its galactic infrastructure.

Throughout the project, Smith and a few other NASA or STEM collaborators, met with the students over Zoom every other week to provide feedback.

"It was exciting for the kids to have that visual person of somebody who works at NASA, to just get them excited about space exploration," Lamfers said. "I just think these kids are going to do great things; it was a lot of research and a lot of work."

During the Q&A session with Smith, students asked questions like "Can astronauts get motion sickness in zero gravity?" and "How do astronauts know when it's time to sleep?" Afterwards, each student group got to showcase their projects to Smith and other attendees.