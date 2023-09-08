SIOUX CITY – Sioux City West schools and North schools were in a lockout Friday afternoon due to a social media threat.

West High, West Middle, North High and North Middle were in “secure mode” or lockout due to the threat, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the building, according to a news release from the Sioux City Community School District.

The lockouts were in place for approximately 30 minutes and were due to a "social media threat." Originally, only the two high schools were in lockout, but the middle schools were briefly placed in lockout "out of an abundance of caution," according to the release.

“The Sioux City Police Department is investigating," according to the release. Parents were also sent communication regarding the situation.