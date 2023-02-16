SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Northeast Community College has approved a $9.8 million project to expand their South Sioux campus by adding a commercial driver’s license truck driving training facility and expanding its industrial training building for welding.

Northeast’s Board of Governors gave final approval on Tuesday for the additions just west of the main campus building at 1001 College Way, according to a Northeast College news release.

Leah Barrett, college president, said the expansion of the programs will provide increased opportunities for individuals who are looking to expand their skills as they seek employment in the two fields that are in high demand in the Siouxland region.

The college will construct an 11,600 square foot commercial driver’s license truck driving training facility and an adjacent truck driving range, and a 1,500 square foot addition to its existing industrial training building to increase capacity of the welding program.

The CDL training building will include two classrooms, a simulator room, instructor offices, drive-thru access and an outdoor shelter for storing and charging. The CDL training range will provide space for instruction of all required maneuvers to obtain a CDL certificate.

The addition to the existing industrial training facility will support an expanded area for 20 welding booths and provide space for student supervision and safety.

Work on the driving range is expected to begin this spring; construction on the building projects is scheduled to begin in Fall 2023 with completion in Summer 2024, according to the news release.

The $9.8 million will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds with other federal grant funds and donations through fundraising efforts, not college funds, according to the release.

Additionally, Northeast will use $500,000 from a $1 million U.S. Dept. of Labor community funding appropriations request that was in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations budget.

“This project will allow Northeast Community College to meet increased employer requests for workers with the specialized skills of truck driving and welding to fill vacant positions and foster business growth in the region,” Barrett said. “It will also improve the attainment rate in Northeast’s 20-county service area and in the State of Nebraska in an effort to achieve the goal of 70% established by the Legislature last year.”

The goal of Legislative Resolution 335 is that at least 70 percent of 25 to 34 year-old Nebraskans have a degree, certificate, diploma, or other postsecondary or industry-recognized credential with economic value by 2030.

In June 2022, members of the Board of Governors held roundtable sessions with the heads of several businesses and organizations in South Sioux City and the Siouxland region to discuss their goals and workforce requests, according to the release.

“We wanted to listen to understand the needs that exist in the Siouxland region,” Barrett said. “Since that meeting last summer, college leaders have had additional meetings with employers throughout the area.”