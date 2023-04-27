SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Area Education Agency has started moving into their new building, almost two years after buying it.

The new office at 5800 Discovery Blvd. is a wide open, modern, collaborative space - a stark difference from their current 106-year-old building.

"We're just really excited to be here," said Northwest AEA chief administrator Dan Cox. He said the modern space better reflects the organization's mission and vision.

By the end of May, Northwest AEA will be completely moved from its current building, the former East Junior High School at 1520 Morningside Ave. into the new space.

Northwest AEA provides services to students, teachers and administrators in 34 public school districts and 32 non-public schools in a 10-county area of Northwest Iowa.

The organization has been located in the former junior high for 37 years and Cox said it was no longer conducive to the type of work the AEA does. There was also a lot of unused space in the multi-story, 104,000-square-foot building.

The new building, which was formerly a call center owned by MCI, was purchased by the Northwest AEA in July 2021 for $2.76 million. MCI requested up to 12 months to relocate its businesses so renovations didn't start until last fall.

Because the building was a call center, it was a wide-open 52,000-square-foot space. Cox said the transformation between then and now is amazing.

The new space has a college campus feel, with a variety of windows, open space and a modern environment.

When entering the building, guests will be greeted by a receptionist. The central open space is a public area with a variety of different seating options, Four large conference rooms with retractable walls and large monitors, three breakout rooms, easily accessible restrooms and a media center.

"For the past 37 years [the media center] they've been in the basement," Cox said. "We're excited to give them a space that has windows and our public when they come in .. now they get to see our collection."

The main area has space for people to gather and network during events, unlike the current building. There are also small workspaces that people can work in separate from events.

The new building also has a large creative production space for printing posters, banners, floor decals, etc.; a café; and a separate, locked space for employees and administration.

The organization has around 275 people spread out across 10 counties. At any time there are around 40 or 50 staffers in the office space. The new building is a "drop-in" location, where those who have offices in various schools can stop in and have a space to work.

Another plus side of the new building: close to 400 parking spaces.

Cox said the new building will improve the environment of programming and reflect the forward-thinking message of the organization.

When people enter the current building, it is like stepping back in time. Cox said people don't think "This is a visionary leadership, forward-thinking agency." The new building reflects the modern mission.

The total cost of the project was $8.4 million with funding from the Northwest AEA general fund and a loan used to finance the purchase and construction. Cox said the organization will be able to pay off the loan this summer, eight years early after selling the its Sioux Center office.

The current Northwest AEA building will be converted into apartments. The Sioux City Council's approval of a rezoning request for a $17 million plan by Commonwealth Development Corporation of America to transform the building into living spaces.

There will be a final public walkthrough of the old East Junior High School On Wednesday, May 31, said Northwest AEA Communications Coordinator Pete Iversen.

Equipped with fiber optic cable and other technology, the new Northwest AEA building in the city's Expedition Business Center was built in 1999 by SOSINC Communications. SOSINC, which made voice-over-Internet network equipment, went out of business in 2001.

The building was later leased by a CenturyLink call center that originally was envisioned to house nearly 500 employees but had dwindled to fewer than 50 workers when it shut down in 2016.

Built-in 1917, Northwest AEA's current building served as East Junior High from 1917 to 1973. The former Western Hills AEA began operations in the former school in 1975. In 2006, Western Hills AEA merged with AEA 4 in Sioux Center to form Northwest AEA.