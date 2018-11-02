SIOUX CITY -- A school district in Woodbury County and college system in Northwest Iowa will each receive a half-million dollars to boost distance learning programs.
The money is coming from a $1.5 million dollar pool of U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development funding in Iowa to increase access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, education and opioid-related health care opportunities.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the department has awarding grants for 128 projects, including five to assist rural Iowa communities.
“Empowering rural Americans with access to services for quality of life and economic development is critical to rural prosperity,” Perdue said in a Thursday release.
The Westwood School District, in Sloan, Iowa, is receiving a $499,733 grant to provide a distance learning network that will offer educational opportunities to 11,538 residents served. The distance learning network will provide access STEM-oriented and advanced placement coursework, as well as dual enrollment courses that provide college credit to high school students.
Iowa Lakes Community College, in Estherville, is receiving a $499,975 grant to upgrade distance learning telecommunications equipment at four college campus sites located in Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Clay counties, which could benefit 27,057 people.
The ILCC enhancements will improve the classroom experience for students, including improved video and audio quality and updated assistive-learning devices for students who have hearing impairments. The upgraded system will allow the college to offer higher-level STEM courses, along with other general education classes, to students at any campus.
The other Iowa entities getting grants include $52,170 to Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion, $314,743 to Clarke County Hospital in Osceola and $92,826 to Mercy Foundation of Des Moines.