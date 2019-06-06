SIOUX CITY -- Northwest Iowa elementary schools in the Storm Lake, Kingsley-Pierson, MOC-Floyd Valley districts will receive $50,000 grants to expand computer science instruction for students.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced six elementary schools will receive the grants to develop innovative computer science instruction, through a joint project of the Iowa Department of Education and the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.
With the latest six schools announced, 12 have now been selected for the Computer Science is Elementary project. Denison was one of the first six schools selected.
The schools will begin the programs by 2020-21.
The Legislature this year appropriated an additional $1 million for the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, which allowed the Council to designate $300,000 for the six additional schools. Private-sector partners contributed $300,000 for the first six schools, plus $50,000 for Loess Hills Computer Programming School in Sioux City.
The Computer Science is Elementary Project focuses on strengthening preK-12 education and career exploration and preparation.