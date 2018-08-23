SIOUX CITY -- There was a red carpet entrance with Sioux City teachers acting as paparazzi by taking pictures of entering pupils, and lots of other ways the first day of school dawned on Thursday in Northwest Iowa.
The red carpet treatment at Liberty Elementary School in Sioux City was the idea of Principal Stacie Henderson. She wanted to show students how excited school personnel were to begin the new year, and to make the pupils feel valued and comfortable, which she said makes them more likely to learn well than if feeling disaffected.
"What students see, feel and hear on Day One is crucial for Days Two to 180," Henderson said.
"Our goal is to make the school a place kids want to be."
Fifth-grader Jy'Den Sullivan liked the red carpet greeting.
"It was nice, because everybody got a greeting from a teacher," Sullivan said.
The first full day of classes at the Sioux City School District and for other Iowa districts arrived Thursday, per a state law. In the metro area, classes began in Nebraska on Aug. 15 and South Dakota on Aug. 16, so Iowa starts last.
The Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools system also began classes in the grades K-8 buildings, plus for freshman at Bishop Heelan High School. The older high-schoolers will begin at Heelan on Friday.
The Catholic system in the city includes renovations at Holy Cross School and technology at Mater Dei Schools. During the morning at the Blessed Sacrament Center of Holy Cross School, pupils Abby Demers and Gregory Bogenrief quickly noticed the upgrades.
"It looked great," Borgenrief said.
"With the renovations, it is going to be a good place," Demers added.