SIOUX CITY -- -- Several Northwest Iowa graduating seniors received honors from Gov. Kim Reynolds in a ceremony for the 17th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition ceremony held at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
The senior students were selected by their high schools as the highest academic achievers. The program included remarks from Iowa’s Teacher of the Year, Christopher Burke, a middle-school math teacher from Dubuque.
More than 61 percent of the students in the event plan to pursue their post-secondary education in Iowa.
The event was sponsored by the Governor's Office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation.
The area students included Autumn Stowe, Akron-Westfield; Carly Drenth, Alta-Aurelia; Jessica Kratz, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Audrey Kreun, Boyden-Hull; Kathryn Puck, Boyer Valley; Zachary Springer, Central Lyon; Isabel Gebers, Cherokee Washington; Brea Bendlin, Clay Central-Everly; Paula Bekkerus and Madison Bruck, Denison-Schleswig; Camber Herrig, East Sac County;
Katelyn Langel, Gehlen Catholic Le Mars; Michaella Johnson, George-Little Rock; Taylor Meyer, Harris-Lake Park; Eli Honken, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn; Travis Miller, Hinton; Jessi Inman, Kingsley-Pierson; Cody Feddersen, Lawton-Bronson; Madison Dreckman and Joan Meis, Le Mars; Daymion George, Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union;
Jadeyn Veltkamp, MOC-Floyd Valley; Sam Kafton, Maple Valley Anthon Oto Charter Oak Ute; Emma Stewart, Newell-Fonda; Ellie Diersen, OABCIG; Jadyn Baumann, Okoboji Milford; Gracie Chance, Ridge View; Hannah Colshan, River Valley; Emily De Ruyter, Rock Valley; Christopher Conlon, Ruthven-Ayrshire; Grace Kiple, Sergeant Bluff-Luton;
Isaac Habben, Sibley-Ocheyedan; Braden Jahn, Sioux Center; Allison Knudtson, Sioux Central; Nathan Kitrell and Kaylee Vick, Sioux City East; Benjamin Gillette and Hailey Hoogers, Sioux City North; Carli Gasaway and Anna Kern, Sioux City West; Daniel Ketchelos, Siouxland Christian;
Richard Nyunt, South O'Brien; Brandon Nolin, Spencer; Anna Aschemn, Spirit Lake; Will Galles, St. Mary's Remsen; Gabriel Elsden, St. Mary's Storm Lake; Grant Gasner and Samantha Lalone, Storm Lake; Aarika Van Gelder, Unity Christian Orange City; Dayra Knoblock, West Lyon;
Caiden Nygaard, West Monona; Sydney Reinking, West Sioux; Chandler Schemper, Western Christian Hull; Carah Drees, Westwood; Allison Stokes, Whiting; Hailey Ryerson, Woodbine; and Jolee Bruneau, Woodbury Central.