 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Northwestern College to host Festival of Culture on Jan. 28

  • 0
Northwestern College campus

The DeWitt Learning Commons is shown on the Northwestern College campus in Orange City, Iowa. 

 Provided

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 28, Northwest Iowa residents will have the chance to take in a number of different cultures with the return of the "Festival of Culture" to the Northwestern College campus.

"The aim of the event is to bridge the gap between cultures represented on campus and to give students and the community a taste and feel of what other individuals eat and experience in their culture," said Kelsey Joseph, the associate director of intercultural development at Northwestern College. 

To that end, the event (which is $12 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-11) will feature the food and beverages of countries around the world, a fashion show and multiple student performances including one by a group of visiting Japanese high school students.

Per Northwestern, the college presently has students from: Austria, Brazil, Belarus, Bahrain, Bahamas, Colombia, Chile, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Gambia, Honduras, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Panama, the Philippines, Spain and South Korea. 

People are also reading…

Sioux City Journal Reporter Jared McNett's Five Stories of 2022

Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Central High School's Marching Blue Devils among 30 bands in London's New Year's Day parade

Davenport marching band students will be celebrating their New Year's festivities overseas—Central High School's "Marching Blue Devils" will join around 8,000 from across the globe to perform at the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. Over 500,000 spectators are projected to fill the parade's iconic 2-mile route for the first time since January 2020—WQPT will air the parade live on Jan. 1 starting at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Local blood donors gather to "Give Like Charly"

Local blood donors gather to "Give Like Charly"

Students and community members alike rolled up their sleeves and donated blood at Bettendorf High School on Tuesday—but it wasn't a typical blood drive.  In memoriam of lifelong Bettendorf student and 2022 graduate Charly Erpelding - who passed away in October after her second bout with cancer - the school district, friends, members of the Erpelding family and ImpactLife joined forces to host the first-ever "Give Like Charly" blood drive. 

Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading

Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading

Findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) have uncovered historic declines in student performance nationwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local school districts have worked to address these historic slides, through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) frameworks.

Mercer County, Sherrard students continue to reap benefits of mental health grant

Mercer County, Sherrard students continue to reap benefits of mental health grant

Reflecting on growing community mental health needs, Mercer County Mental Health Action Program (MHAP) director Krissy Dixon is thankful for the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation's three-year, $156,000 grant to the program last year. MHAP saw its highest case numbers in the 2021-2022 school year, providing individualized case management to 142 clients—a 25 percent increase from the prior year. Of those, 82 were students.

St. Ambrose and Augustana partnership creates a new master's degree pathway

St. Ambrose and Augustana partnership creates a new master's degree pathway

St. Ambrose University signed a memorandum of understanding with Augustana College, creating a pathway for Augustana students to meet degree requirements for the Master of Science in Exercise Physiology (MSEP) program at SAU. With the new partnership, Augustana students may transfer up to eight undergraduate credits to satisfy specific MSEP course requirements.

South Sioux esports team gives students a chance to grow

South Sioux esports team gives students a chance to grow

South Sioux has only had an esports team since 2018 but has already seen success at the state level. This past fall, one team, which plays the action game "Valorant", finished first in the state while another finished third in a sports game competition.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela welcomes first European cruise ship in 15 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News