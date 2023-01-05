Northwestern College's Festival of Culture set for Jan. 28

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Beginning at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 28, Northwest Iowa residents will have the chance to take in a number of different cultures with the return of the "Festival of Culture" to the Northwestern College campus.

"The aim of the event is to bridge the gap between cultures represented on campus and to give students and the community a taste and feel of what other individuals eat and experience in their culture," said Kelsey Joseph, the associate director of intercultural development at Northwestern College.

To that end, the event (which is $12 for adults and $7 for kids ages 4-11) will feature the food and beverages of countries around the world, a fashion show and multiple student performances including one by a group of visiting Japanese high school students.

According to Northwestern, the college presently has students from: Austria, Brazil, Belarus, Bahrain, Bahamas, Colombia, Chile, Canada, Germany, Ghana, Gambia, Honduras, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Panama, the Philippines, Spain and South Korea.