Now set: Sioux City Schools budget for next year has lowest tax levy in history

SIOUX CITY -- Even as the Sioux City School Board members set a new budget to instruct the more than 15,000 students and add more teachers, they also warily pointed to how the coronavirus pandemic that has hurt the Iowa economy could make for an even more difficult budget process next year.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said it is important to consider that a drop in state government revenues will negatively impinge how much the Iowa Legislature could ultimately deliver to K-12 schools for the 2021-22 year.
Many retail and other businesses have closed since mid-March, as a means to stop the community spread of the new coronavirus. In-school classes in Iowa districts have not been held since March 16. Since 86 percent of state revenues come from income and sales taxes, there could be very low new state supplementary aid going to K-12 schools, Gausman said.
"State funding could be cut next year, I'm really worried about that," Gausman said.
On the other hand, there was lots of optimism by board members on the approved budget for the 2020-21 year, which begins July 1, with a total budget of more than $212 million, where most of the discussion involved the $177.4 million spent from the General Fund. Also part of the meeting was the approval of negotiated union contracts with several teaching and other employee groups, for wages.
Although board member Dan Greenwell said his preference would be to lower the levy somewhat more, he added that in the uncertain times of the coronavirus it was ultimately not defensible to carry that out. Board member Taylor Goodvin said he still wanted to further reduce the levy.
The board, on a 5-2 vote with Goodvin and Greenwell voting no, ultimately set a budget that lowers the levy from the current $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.53 per $1,000.
Gausman said the new levy is the lowest in district history, and represents a lowering of the levy for the 12th time in 13 years.
No city residents spoke during the public hearing on the budget before the vote.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $855 in property taxes to the district under the projected levy, down from the current tax bill of $871.
Savings to local taxpayers likely will be blunted by a big jump in property assessments. The residential assessed valuation in the district increased by more than $400 million, when compared to the previous valuations.
The budget also includes a drop in the income surtax paid by district residents from the current 3 percent to 2 percent. A previously rejected proposal would have kept the income surtax at the existing 3 percent, but further reduced the property tax levy rate.
The amount of new supplemental state aid is 2.3 percent for 2020-21, and under a complex formula, K-12 districts receive state aid on a per-pupil basis. Supplemental state aid had been approved at 1.1, 1 and 2.1 percent in the prior three years.
The Sioux City's district enrollment is up by more than 400 students, to 15,017 pupils, compared to the previous year. The new budget includes adding 29 classroom teaching positions, at the cost of $2.1 million, while adding other specialty teachers who would serve in special education, preschools, and talented and gifted programs cost almost another $600,000.
Gausman said he aims to put many of those in the middle schools.
The budget process took more than four months, beginning in December, with many board meetings. Iowa districts must set budgets by April 15.
The board on Tuesday approved final negotiated agreements with teachers in the Sioux City Education Association, which represents about 1,000 teachers, and the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents 443 employees in positions such as paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants.
The Sioux City Education Association in February had sought a base salary increase of 4.15 percent for the next academic year, and district officials countered with an offer of 0.5 percent. The Tuesday agreement resulted in an increase in the base pay of 1.45 percent, adding $525 onto the current base pay for teachers, which is now $36,136.
The overall pay and benefits package increase for SCEA members amounted to 2.5 percent. Brenda Zahner, a union official, after the meeting told the Journal the district could afford to pay more, but "given the uncertain times now ... it seemed best to move forward with the settlement."
The SCESPA members in February asked for raises of $2 per hour. The agreement approved Tuesday set the 2020-21 raises at 50 cents per hour, with the full package of benefits increasing by 2.6 percent.
Two other union packages, involving bus drivers and other workers, were also approved.
Due to recommended social distancing, only 10 people were allowed to be present, which meant only the seven board members and a few district personnel were in the board room. No members of the public were allowed in, although the meeting was aired live online where people could watch.
