Now set: Sioux City Schools budget for next year has lowest tax levy in history

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Even as the Sioux City School Board members set a new budget to instruct the more than 15,000 students and add more teachers, they also warily pointed to how the coronavirus pandemic that has hurt the Iowa economy could make for an even more difficult budget process next year.

Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said it is important to consider that a drop in state government revenues will negatively impinge how much the Iowa Legislature could ultimately deliver to K-12 schools for the 2021-22 year.

Many retail and other businesses have closed since mid-March, as a means to stop the community spread of the new coronavirus. In-school classes in Iowa districts have not been held since March 16. Since 86 percent of state revenues come from income and sales taxes, there could be very low new state supplementary aid going to K-12 schools, Gausman said.

"State funding could be cut next year, I'm really worried about that," Gausman said.