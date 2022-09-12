NU administrators say firing Frost was 'the right decision'

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's top administrator said the decision to fire Husker football coach Scott Frost was about "accountability and standards."
Frost's career coaching the Huskers ended three games into his fifth season on Sunday. He leaves with a mark of 16-31.
It was all smiles when Nebraska introduced Scott Frost as football coach in December 2017. Posing with Frost are Chancellor Ronnie Green (from left), athletic director Bill Moos, then NU President Hank Bounds and former football coach Tom Osborne.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said Frost's position was the topic of ongoing discussions taking place over several weeks between him and Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
Saturday night's loss in Memorial Stadium to Georgia Southern 45-42 finalized that decision, Green said Sunday afternoon.
"The results put us in a position where we thought it was the right thing to do," Green said. "It's a matter of accountability and standards."
Alberts said at a news conference on Sunday he spoke with Frost at 11 a.m. and informed him of his decision to relieve the former Husker quarterback from his coaching duties.
Green said the recommendation to fire Frost came from Alberts and was communicated to NU system President Ted Carter as well as members of the Board of Regents.
"This was Trev's decision," Green said. "He's the athletic director, he's fully empowered to do what needs to be done to lead athletics."
Regent Rob Schafer of Beatrice said he supported Alberts' decision to make a change, referring to a quote from Pro Football Hall of Fam coach Bill Parcells: "You are what your record says you are."
"Unfortunately, we just haven't been very good, so at some point it becomes clear you have to make a change," Schafer said.
Firing Frost at this point in the season means the university will pay $15 million to buy out his contract. Had Alberts waited until Oct. 1, that cost would have been cut in half.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green
Green said he wasn't concerned with the amount of the buyout: "His contract is what it is."
"The time was right for the decision; we felt like this was the right decision to make," Green said.
Schafer said making a coaching change at this point in the season "buys Trev some time to figure out what to do long-term."
The chancellor, president and the regent said they regretted that it was necessary to remove Frost as the head football coach.
"Nobody wanted more for Scott to be successful than I did," Green said. "It's hard, but it was the right decision."
Carter thanked Frost for his time as a player, coach and leader at the university.
"Unfortunately, the results on the field just aren't there," Carter said in a tweet. "Nebraskans expect us to compete for championships, as do I."
Photos: From Wood River to Memorial Stadium to Orlando and back again, Scott Frost's Husker career
Central Florida football coach Scott Frost watches his team against Florida International in August.
Oregon offensive coordinator Scott Frost looks on as his team warms up before the college football game against the Wyoming at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 13, 2014, in Eugene, Ore.
Scott Frost speaks during the Nebraska Coaches Association Multi-Sports Clinic at Lincoln North Star in 2011.
Wood River native Scott Frost originally went to Stanford but transferred to NU for his final two seasons. He led the Huskers to a national championship in 1997.
NU coach Tom Osborne (in glasses), receivers coach Ron Brown and quarterback Scott Frost look to the scoreboard during a timeout during the 1997 game against Missouri.
Scott Frost runs the ball in the first quarter against Texas Tech on Oct. 18, 1997. Frost rushed for 83 yards on 19 carries in the game.
Scott Frost runs against Tennessee in the 1998 Orange Bowl.
Scott Frost rolls out against Kansas State.
Coach Tom Osborne discusses strategy with starting quarterback Scott Frost in the third quarter during the Huskers' 38-24 win against Central Florida on Oct. 31, 1997.
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost scrambles for an 18-yard gain against Texas Tech in 1997.
In the wildest finish in Nebraska football history, Nebraska receivers Shevin Wiggins (5) and Matt Davison (3) play ping pong on the final play of regulation in Columbia, Mo., in 1997. Scott Frost's pass with seven seconds left bounces off Wiggins, and before Missouri's Harold Piersey (2) can grab the ball, Wiggins kicks it into the air. Davison dove and grabbed the ball just off the turf, which helped NU tie the Tigers and send the game into overtime.
Nebraska trainer Jerry Weber pats NU quarterback Scott Frost (7) on the back after Frost's first-quarter touchdown against Texas A&M in the 1997 Big 12 Championship Game.
Scott Frost (7) looks downfield as he prepares to unload a first-half pass against Texas A&M in 1997. Frost was 10-of- 11 passing in the half for 176 yards and also rushed for a touchdown.
After transferring from Stanford, Scott Frost helped lead the Huskers to their fifth national championship in 1997.
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost (front) gets a hug from Matt Davison after Frost's second touchdown against Colorado in 1997.
Scott Frost uses hand signals to audible a play during the 1997 game against Kansas State.
Scott Frost breaks into the open against Washington in 1997.
Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost breaks free on a first-quarter run against Colorado in 1997. Frost became the 10th player in NCAA history to pass for 1,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.
Scott Frost (7) gets blocks from teammates Kenny Cheatham (6), Correll Buckhalter (36), Matt Hoskinson (62), Bobby Newcombe (12) and Eric Anderson (70) on a 24-yard run against Iowa State.
Quarterback Scott Frost hugs Nebraska coach Tom Osborne during the news conference in 1997 when Osborne announced he was retiring.
Scott Frost and other members of the second-ranked Husker football team were the center of attention during Orange Bowl Media Day in Miami.
Former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost (7) hands the ball to Ahman Green on a first-quarter running play in the 1998 Orange Bowl.
Scott Frost looks downfield during the 1998 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.
Quarterback Scott Frost did his share of lobbying for the Huskers after they dismantled Tennessee 42-17 in the 1998 Orange Bowl.
Quarterback Scott Frost (with microphone) and his teammates and coaches greet the crowd of fans who gathered at the Devaney Sports Center to welcome the national champion Huskers back to Lincoln after their Orange Bowl victory against Tennessee.
Wood River High School graduate Scott Frost.
Scott Frost became Nebraska's head coach in December 2017.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Georgia Southern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with Bennett Case, 4, during Nebraska Fan Day on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and athletic director Trev Alberts discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation into the Husker football team's use of analysts.
Scott Frost enters a truck to exit Memorial Stadium on Sunday after he was fired as Nebraska's head football coach.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks up at Memorial Stadium before the Georgia Southern game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) leads the Huskers onto the field to take on Oklahoma on Sept. 18 in Norman, Oklahoma.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema shake hands after the Illini defeated the Huskers 30-22 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.
Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green (left) speaks with football coach Scott Frost at a groundbreaking ceremony for NU's facilities project Friday near Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost reacts after a fourth-quarter touchdown was called back due to a holding call against the Huskers during a game against Minnesota on Dec. 12, 2020, at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Maria Taylor on Saturday during College Gameday outside of Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addresses the crowd assembled for the announcement of the Huskers' new football facility Friday at the East Stadium Plaza.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg (left) answers a question as Husker football coach Scott Frost looks on, part of a stop at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum involving five NU head coaches and athletic director Bill Moos on Thursday.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads his team onto the field to face Colorado at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Head football coach Scott Frost poses for photos during Fan Day on Aug. 18, 2018, at Memorial Stadium.
Scott Frost greets fans on the way into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
